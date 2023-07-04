Igor Strelkov, Aleksandr Khodakovsky, Rybar, Romanov, WarGonzo, etc… are perhaps some of the names that we don’t usually see heading the news of the war that is reaching its 500th day. Previously you used to see names like Putin and Zelensky and, in more recent times, Shoigu and Prigozhin; however, with the development of the war, Telegram channels have become an alternative source of official discourse, mainly on the Russian side of the conflict.

While official sources or the mainstream media report the position authorized by the State for that moment, for that particular circumstance, the “patriotic” Telegram channels represent a space where the less politically and financially representative powers speak directly and indirectly to millions of people. While the details of the negotiation between Prigozhin and Lukashenko remained under wraps, certain channels already posted accurate information on the subject, including that the former head of the Russian General Staff, Sergei Surovikin, would have participated – or, at least, was absent – ​​in the mutiny organized by Wagner and would have been arrested since the 25th of June.

Why should one pay attention to such channels?

In a war where information often comes from official communiqués, or from reports post factum

casualties and losses, Telegram channels present a picture of what is unfolding at that very moment. Furthermore, outside the orbit of the official media, they give voice to commentators who express opinions generally aligned with the general narrative of the war, but not with its conduct and objectives. For this reason, in addition to opinions, analyzes and perspectives, these channels receive confidential information from sources in the highest spheres of power groups in Russia, becoming their spokespersons.

Among Russia’s leading independent commentators, perhaps the most vocal, knowledgeable, and best-connected is Igor Strelkov (Girkin), who has an international arrest warrant issued by The Hague for his participation in the downing of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH-17. Girkin is probably the most quoted commentator in Western sources seeking pro-Russian information without the hallmark of propaganda and propaganda. wishful thinking state, making analyzes that in the medium and long term proved to be very accurate. Already on the first day of June he commented on Wagner’s situation:

“An attempted coup has already been announced. What will happen next, I do not know, especially since Wagner is urgently being withdrawn to the rear. It is clear that there is a risk of a coup in the air,” he said.

The former KGB official and alleged GRU (Russian military intelligence) has been critical of the conduct of hostilities from the beginning, savagely criticizing Shoigu, Prigozhin and even Putin directly. Even before the large packages of Western military aid arrived in Ukraine, he called textually

the Russian president as a “clown” for his attitude towards the conduct of the war. Due to these and other episodes, he received formal accusations that he would be discrediting the armed forces – typified as a crime in the Russian Federation – and for using the word “War” to describe what officially the State calls a “Special Military Operation”. – also a crime. Supposedly, due to his connections in the highest spheres of power, none of the accusations went ahead.

Patriots and Nervous

What was already staunch opposition to the conduct of the war has been accentuated in recent months, with Girkin joining Pavel Gubarev, Maxim Kalashnikov and other non-Aligned figures in Russia to form the “Club of Nervous Patriots”, a sort of organization umbrella for the different shades of Russian nationalism that see Russia’s military efforts in Ukraine as insufficient. After the riot of the Wagner Group, the Club organized a emergency conferencewhere he accused the Russian president of disappearing at a time when the country needed him most and of incompetence, urging him to transfer power to a more capable person.

“If the president doesn’t take responsibility to the people for waging a big and serious war, how can you expect other officials to be accountable for their actions?” Strelkov said.

Last Thursday (29), on his channel Telegram, Girkin went on to comment on the aftermath of the Wagner mutiny and provide readers with his usual apocalyptic diagnosis. For him, the truly turbulent period in Russia is yet to come, as the fragility of the current power has become clear, and he is convinced that there will be a complete redistribution of power in the country, once Sergei Shoigu and Valery Gerasimov they left the situation completely demoralized. He also criticizes that the Russian State is not taking the necessary measures in view of the seriousness of the situation.

“I have come to the conclusion that our president has completely lost his mind. Although Mr. Biden regularly talks all sorts of nonsense, his administration is more or less adequate. However, together with the President, the entire higher state apparatus and ourselves went crazy! ”, He said.