Yesterday we saw that Ruf has come up with a new car: the Ruf Tribute. In the tradition of Ruf, it looks like a 911, but it is a completely different car. A carbon supercar with an in-house developed engine. Special: the engine is air-cooled.

That is also the case with this Gunther Werks Touring Turbo Edition Coupe. The basis is an old Porsche 993 Coupé, which they stripped and completely rebuilt. Indeed, exactly as they do with Ruf and Singer.

Gunther Werks Turbo Touring Edition Coupé

Let’s start with the engine, because man what a bomb that is. The engine was developed by Rothsport Racing. It is an air-cooled 4-litre six-cylinder boxer engine with two turbochargers.

The transmission is the well-known Getrag unit, but reinforced and equipped with other transmissions. The engine is good for 750 hp that are fired at the rear wheels. Yes, ONLY the rear wheels. With 750 hp, the Touring Turbo Edition also has 50 hp more than the Project Tornado and 100 hp more than a brand new 911 Turbo S.

This car is obviously for men who don’t eat honey but chew bees. Performance figures Gunther Werks not, but count on a few big brown stripes in the underpants.

One of 75 copies

Despite the enormous potential, the car is not as elaborately decorated as some other projects from the American Porsche specialist. There’s a carbon ducktail that goes great with the rest of the carbon body kit (they love carbon 993s at Gunther Werks). The rims are reminiscent of the Cup wheels of the 1990s, but with ceterlock hubs.

In terms of prices and availability, not much is known. Gunther Werks makes 75 copies of all Turbo variants, of which this is one. You will not easily encounter them at another Porsche meeting or Cars & Coffee event.

