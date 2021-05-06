ofMarcella Moschini shut down

After a cool and April, there is now a heat turbo. Mother’s Day is now heralding early summer – and it promises temperatures of around 30 degrees.

Munich – After the long lockdown winter, there was a longing for warmer days in Germany. But spring came at first only fooled. After a few days of fine weather at the beginning of April, the cold snap came shortly after Easter. It was the coldest April in 40 years, he explains German weather service (DWD). The chilly temperatures are over now. Early summer is in the starting blocks.

Exactly on Mother’s Day, the display on the thermometer climbs, among other things, according to the prediction of wetter.com upwards and ensures summer weather. Even peak values ​​in the 30-degree range can then be expected. “The current April weather mix will be with us until Friday. From the southwest it will gradually get drier and the temperatures will rise rapidly from the upcoming weekend, ”explains meteorologist Georg Haas.

First heat wave of the year: The temperatures in Germany are scratching at 30 degrees

It will be warmest in the south and east of Germany. Temperatures between 25 and 29 degrees are possible there from Sunday. But even in the north it will be early summer with up to 24 degrees. The meteorologist from wetter.com identified a possible heat peak on Monday (May 10th). “There is currently a lot of evidence that next Monday we will reach 30 degrees for the first time this year. In all likelihood, the heat will break in the south and east of Germany, while the west and north will cool down again, ”he explains.

The reason for the long-awaited rise in temperature is a low pressure area over Western Europe. More hot air will then flow into Germany. However, the summer happiness might not last very long. As early as Tuesday, the DWD is predicting worse weather again in many places. Showers like rain and thunderstorms spread especially in the east and west of the country. The temperatures are then a bit cooler again, but remain at least spring-like with values ​​between 18 and 27 degrees.

Weather in Germany: cooler and dry April was a problem for the environment

The cool spring in April was rather unusual in times of global warming, but quite possible, according to DWD spokesman Uwe Kirsch. “This April will not change the trend. Since the beginning of recording in 1881, the monthly mean temperature in April in Germany has increased by almost two degrees. ”In addition, the month was too dry and there were an unusually high number of frost days. Flora and fauna in particular suffered from the lack of precipitation. So the rainy days up to the start of early summer are just the right time. (mam)

