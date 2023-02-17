THE heat engines can still have their say in terms of efficiency and performance at least until 2035 when they will no longer be on the market in Europe, but not in the rest of the world and in the United States. Stellantisstrengthened by the agreement with theformer FCAdevelop new technical solutions for combustion engines. The last one patent deposited it concerns the turbocharger integrated in the engine headin one piece.

Turbo integrated with the exhaust manifold

The turbo-engine coupling has undergone a real evolution over the years. From the 3-piece system, turbocharger, manifold and cylinder head passed to 2 parts with integrated turbo in the manifold as in the photos above and below.

Turbo integrated with the exhaust manifold

Now the turning point towards the single component with the turbo integrated in the head.

Turbo integrated in the engine head

The cylinder head group for an internal combustion engine patented by Stellantis in the States comprising a housing for the compressor and turbine merged integrally with the cylinder head.

The turbocharger was placed in the tested cylinder head

There is always a coreassyor the central body of the turbo, the part in rotary motion that receives the thrust from the energy of the exhaust gases always has the task on the other opposite side of sucking and compressing air towards the inside of the manifold.

Stellantis patent on the turbo

Stellantis engineers have found a way to develop an engine with a cylinder head that directly incorporates the turbocharger.

The various components that make up the turbo fused into the cylinder head

Inside was inserted a oil channel internal for the turbo, a single heat shield for the turbo and wastegate and a Oldham arrived which has the task of controlling the operation of the wastegate, through a wear washer and the absorption of vibrations, engine movements and shocks.

Turbo integrated in the engine, advantages

The advantage of this solution is that of reducing the overall dimensions of the turbo inside the engine compartment and of simplify the production and assembly of a heat engine. In fact, in addition to the turbine, the exhaust manifold and the oil lines and other elements necessary for fixing the turbo would also fail. All of this also turns into a savings.

Completed turbo assembly in cylinder head

From a technical point of view they could be further operating advantages of the engine itself, since the turbine wheel is located closer to the combustion chamber. Thus the turbo on paper work better, as it captures more heat energy from the exhaust and transfers it to the compressor wheel. Another aspect to keep in mind is the oil passage without flow lines. In fact, the turbo thus exploits the lubricant in the engine sumpwithout requiring additional lines and fittings.

Turbo built into the engine disadvantages

Up to now we have hypothesized the advantages of this solution but the possible disadvantages must also be considered in the analysis. For example theexcessive heat that the turbo has to deal with could cause some unexpected breakups, with a possible repair that would be very expensive. In fact, the entire cylinder head should be replaced, at a considerable price.

Turbocharger what is it for?

The turbocharger is a component used in internal combustion engines for increase power and the efficiency of the engine itself. The turbocharger takes advantage of theexhaust gas energy of the engine to turn a turbine connected to a compressor which in turn compresses the air drawn in by the engine. In this way, the compressed air comes fed into the engine cylinders with a higher pressure than would be possible with a normal natural cycle intake, thus increasing the power and torque of the engine.

The turbocharger increases engine efficiency

The turbocharger was first introduced in the 1920s, but it wasn’t until the 1970s that it started to become common in internal combustion engines. Today it is widely used in diesel and petrol enginesespecially in high-performance ones, such as in sport cars. However, the use of the turbocharger has also become increasingly common in production engines, thanks to the advances in technology and the growing focus on reducing exhaust emissions and improvingfuel efficiency.

Heat engine development still possible?

The turbo integrated in the engine head is not an absolute novelty because already in 2010 the General Motors has developed a similar solution on engines DOHC V6. Also Stellantis he proposed incorporated the exhaust manifold into the cylinder head of his own Pentastar V6.

3.6L Pentastar DOHC V-6 engine

Either way, this new development tells us how Europe is short-sighted in its decision to ban heat enginessince these still have margins of development and will still allow car manufacturers to survive the invasion of Chinese electric cars by selling their engines beyond the borders of Europe.

You may also be interested in this content

Understeer

Automotive technology

All about speed change

All about automatic transmission

All about the turbocharger

What do you think? Jump on FORUM And Google News all the news of the car

The Turbo article integrated in the cylinder head, Stellantis patent comes from newsauto.it.

#Turbo #integrated #Stellantis #patent