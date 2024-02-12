Turbo Golf Racing is preparing to leave Early Access, with the developers the publisher Secret Mode and the developers of Hugecalf Studios have revealed that this peculiar mix between Rocket League and golf will debut in the full version during the second quarter of 2024 on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC (Steam and Windows Store) and PS5with this latest version announced today.
The game has been available in early access on PC and Xbox since last August and is also included in the PC and Xbox Game Pass catalog.
A little Mario Kart, a little Rocket League
For those who don't know, Turbo Golf Racing is a fast-paced arcade sports game, where we'll drive cars equipped with turbos to hit and pocket gigantic golf balls, while competing against other players on original and imaginative tracks.
If you want to know more, we refer you to our review of Turbo Golf Racing published last year, where we explained that, despite its derivative nature, the arcade created by Hugecalf Studios shows a well-defined character, proving to be a fun racing game but also very technical.
