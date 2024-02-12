Turbo Golf Racing is preparing to leave Early Access, with the developers the publisher Secret Mode and the developers of Hugecalf Studios have revealed that this peculiar mix between Rocket League and golf will debut in the full version during the second quarter of 2024 on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC (Steam and Windows Store) and PS5with this latest version announced today.

The game has been available in early access on PC and Xbox since last August and is also included in the PC and Xbox Game Pass catalog.