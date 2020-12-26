Central location, flexible floor plan and modern and sustainable construction: With these parameters, the “Edge Grand Central” has attracted a prominent main tenant. Scout24 occupies more than half of the new building at Berlin Central Station. At the same time, the MDAX member proves that the market for office properties is alive despite Corona and home office. By Wolfgang Hagl

This knowledge is of central importance for the company itself. After all, Scout24 operates ImmoScout24, the leading online platform for the search and brokerage of houses, apartments and commercial properties. Business developed solidly in the first nine months: With a stable turnover of 262.6 million euros, Scout24 increased its operating result by 2.4 percent to 157.6 million euros.

On the stock exchange, however, the mid cap got out of step after the corona-related digitalization euphoria caused an all-time high at the beginning of September. CEO Tobias Hartmann could now turn things around. In any case, the Scout24 share turned up shortly after the analyst day on December 3rd.

During his virtual presentation, the boss explained how he is converting ImmoScout24 from an advertising portal to a digital full-service platform for real estate transactions. In addition to automation, the service provider attracts private sellers and landlords as well as professional real estate agents with a wide range. The portal has around 14.5 million visitors per month. The goal of the transformation is clear: increasing sales per user should get the group off the ground.

At the same time, Scout24 ensnares investors with a large-scale share buyback. In this way, the company allows its shareholders to participate in the approximately 2.8 billion euro sale of AutoScout24. For the coming spring, the management is planning the second repurchase tranche with a volume of up to one billion euros.

Insiders get in

Tobias Hartmann has already accessed. On December 4th, the Scout24 boss ordered shares for more than 111,000 euros. His colleague on the board, Dirk Schmelzer, who is responsible for finances, put in almost 50,000 euros on the same day. The most recent insider transactions provide an additional argument for the emerging rebound at Scout24.

With a leverage of currently 6.0, a freshly issued Turbo Call from Goldman Sachs participates in rising prices. The US issuer is currently placing the stopping threshold at EUR 55.66. Despite the cushion of a good 16 percent on the underlying price, there is a risk of disproportionate losses if Scout24 remains true to the short-term downtrend.

