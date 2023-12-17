Home page World

From: Helmi Krappitz

Press Split

Videos show a vibrating plane and shocked passengers. A Chinese plane had to make an emergency landing due to engine failure.

Shanghai – Statistically speaking, passenger aircraft are considered the safest means of transport, but many people still respect flying. Even small turbulences can cause a queasy feeling in the stomach area. One can only imagine what it would be like for passengers on a flight from Shanghai to Hong Kong must have been issued – shortly before the pilot had to make an emergency landing of the plane.

Plane makes an emergency landing: turbine blades tear a hole in the outside

Everything shakes, vibrates and passengers are tense – images like something from a movie, the account shared ChinaAviationReview on platform X (formerly Twitter). There was an incident on the flight to Hong Kong that could have ended badly. There was engine failure, turbine blades broke off and tore a hole in the outside of the aircraft. According to X-Post it was a China Eastern Airbus A330. Frightened passengers filmed the scene on December 3rd.

Frightened faces before the plane makes an emergency landing: Passengers escaped in horror

Suddenly a burning smell spread through the machine. Many reported a bang on the left side of the aircraft and strong vibrations blick.ch. The passenger plane had to be diverted and an emergency landing occurred.

According to the Chinese airline, no one was hurt – all passengers were shocked.

Emergency landing of Air China plane: It was only in September that a Chinese domestic flight had to make an emergency landing

Although aircraft rarely have to make an emergency landing, it does happen from time to time. It was only in September that a plane from another Chinese airline had to end its flight early. An engine on the Air China plane burned, the reported Editorial network Germany. After the emergency landing, nine people were injured while evacuating the plane, including abrasions or inhaling smoke. The fire in the left engine was extinguished after landing. (hk)