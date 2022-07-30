Turbans in booty battles
A state of sharp divisions prevails in the currents of the Islamic movements, which portends multiple fissures in the context of intense quarrels between party leaders. The polarization in the “international organization of the Muslim Brotherhood” between Istanbul and London is paralleled by the quarrel in Iraq between Muqtada al-Sadr and Nuri al-Maliki.
The entirety of the political dispute is based on a struggle over the gains achieved by Islamist movements during the last decades in terms of influence and money, which appears to be the dispute between the Islamist forces. However, what is happening puts us in front of multiple questions if, firstly, the national systems benefited from these facts by educating the people, and secondly if Would these conflicts lead to the end of those currents?
It is not to the extent required that the national systems work to show the content of the conflicts of the Islamist forces for multiple considerations, one of which is undoubtedly the penetration of those forces into the national systems and their ability to employ intellectual terrorism due to the hijacking of the Arab mind over successive decades. Islamism requires a clear political will towards dealing with it instead of being satisfied with the role of monitoring, as the flow of information on issues related to money and crimes opens the file of political, financial and criminal corruption in national systems. What is happening and will happen is an opportunity to expose the truth and falsity of Islamist movements in front of societies. The basis of efficiency in an explicit projection of social justice that they promote in their propaganda and speeches.
Parties with religious reference have achieved enormous fortunes, whether from the political blackmail they have practiced for a long time or through their investment in political and social issues. Without a legal right, they possess the exclusivity of what they see as a “divine power of attorney”, and accordingly they will not be able to find the necessary legislation that enables them to obtain public funds. It is a grave mistake for the national regimes to believe that the divisions and conflicts that occur will lead to the end of currents, or even one of them. History alone possesses a definite difference. Since the first Hijri century and the emergence of the Kharijites movement, the current of political Islam has not ended, but rather it splits and multiplies, as it is similar to the variables that cannot be Eliminate it without definitive measures that weaken its power and prevent it from achieving its goals, including controlling and managing societies to achieve the capture of the reins of power.
Belief in the theory of erosion prevails, which is what the followers of these currents are trying to show to the public for fear of taking legal accounting measures with the available information spread by the forces available between them, which may reach them to use violence between their members, but it will not affect their leaders, which is deduced from previous experiences in monitoring These currents and their conflicts and how they will be forced to retreat in order for them to have the opportunity to return, they are tools used for the interests of international powers to destroy and weaken the Arab national states.
Battles with spoils are fierce battles that confirm that these currents have nothing to do with the tolerance of the Islamic religion, but are currents that took advantage of periods of ignorance to make their poisonous ideas that distorted Islam as a religion of mercy and tolerance. These currents have worked to hijack and monopolize Islam for a specific interest that leads to the power of government in opposition to the national state, from the conflicts of the Kharijites, through the Hashashin, to the war of the emirs of “Al-Qaeda” and “ISIS.” These battles occur, as they are a syndrome of the currents of political Islam throughout history.
* Yemeni writer
