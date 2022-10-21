The Ciudad Jardín building in Villaverde Alto (Madrid) is like so many other neighborhood communities in residential neighborhoods in the capital: a brick façade, landscaped areas and a 58.66% increase in the community’s gas bill by 2023. 176,000 euros that it cost to heat the 132 homes from October 2021 to April 2022 (1,333 euros per home) to the almost 300,000 that it would cost for the same period at October gas prices (2,272 euros per home).

It is not the only case, according to the Government there are 1.7 million households in Spain that are in a similar situation. To avoid a rise in costs that could be dramatic, the Government approved on Tuesday the More Energy Security Plan, in short, the package of 3 billion which aims to reduce the bill of the neighborhood communities with community boilers until December 2023.

What is the new TUR and how much are we going to save?

The Government thus established a new Last Resort Rate (TUR) that only applies to those buildings with a centralized natural gas boiler. Until now, the neighboring communities could not take advantage of the three existing types of TUR and were exposed to the volatility of gas prices on the free market. The plan approved on Tuesday will make it possible for these households, which consume more than 50,000KWh, to benefit from the prices supplied to retailers.

Ignacio Abati, general director of the company specializing in billing and individual measurement of energy consumption ISTA, assures that it is still difficult to account for the savings that buildings are going to have, the last resort marketers still have to establish their rates for the neighborhood communities , although it states that a community that manages its consumption well and applies energy saving measures can save up to 50% on its bill.

In any case, Abati assures that the measure, beyond subsidizing the price of gas, seeks to reduce its demand. “The philosophy of the measure is ‘the more savings in consumption, the more economic savings'”, says Abati. For this reason, if the neighboring communities exceed the average consumption of the last five years, they will be penalized by charging them the amount of consumption “with a price equal to the new TUR increased by 25%”.

Who calculates the average consumption of the last five years?

The Official State Gazette (BOE) establishes that it will be the marketers who will have this information, although it does not establish the obligation to transmit it to consumers.

How is the new rate requested?

The BOE makes the president of the community, the administrator of the farm or a person in charge of the company that provides energy services to the community responsible for requesting the rate change, who will send the request to the marketer of last resort. According to CNMC these are four: EDP Last Resort Retailer, Endesa Energía XXI, Regulated Retailer, Gas & Power and Iberdrola Last Resort Retailer. The request must be accompanied by a statement of responsibility certifying compliance with the prerequisites.

And what are those prerequisites?

First, the communities must have centralized natural gas boilers. In addition, you must be free of debts with your marketer, although if there are claims filed, they will not be taken into consideration to request the rate. They must also have individual heating meters or cost allocators installed, whenever technically feasible. Finally, the energy efficiency inspection must be up to date and approved.

Can an existing contract be broken?

Yes, although the penalty will have to be paid stipulated in the current contract if the minimum permanence period has not yet been completed. In any case, the royal decree-law that created this rate also limits the penalty to 5% of the pending billing for the variable term of energy.

What about accountants and delivery men?

Those buildings that want to take advantage of the regulated rate must have consumption individualization systems installed, that is, meters and cost allocators, before September 30, 2023, whenever it is technically feasible. What this measure seeks is for homes to be able to individualize their consumption and stop sharing the total cost of what is consumed in the building among all the residents.

The difference between systems usually lies in the age of the building. In the most recent ones, the circuit is usually unified for each dwelling, so if a meter is installed at the entrance it is sufficient. In older homes, the distribution is usually vertical in the building, so you have to put cost allocators in each room with radiators.

Until now, if the economic return on investment was greater than four years, the community was exempt from putting these systems. This option has disappeared in the new Royal Decree and only exempts those homes in which it is technically unfeasible from installing them. Although Abati ensures that “there are no more than 5%” of homes in Spain that cannot install it for these reasons.

Individual accounting by themselves saves between 25% and 40% in colder climate zones, according to estimates by the Institute for Energy Diversification and Saving, although the savings vary greatly depending on the conservation conditions of the building, the efficiency of housing, the use of air conditioning systems…

Keep in mind that the law establishes that, once individualized, the fixed expenses of the community should be around 25% and 40% to cover heating costs in common areas, maintenance of the facilities, etc. Therefore, the TUR would be applied to the remaining 60/75% of the variable heating costs per unit of residents.

How are these systems installed?

It is necessary to contact the companies specialized in the installation of these systems, the accountants or cost allocators must be of the same model for the entire building, since the expense must be accounted for globally. The owners in meeting must approve its installation and defray the expenses.

How much do accountants and delivery men cost?

Alain Mora, Energy Project Engineer and CEO of Ecubo, assures that the cost of the meters is 150 euros per home and in the cost distribution system they are around 80 euros per radiator. The expert affirms that the usual methodology that neighborhood communities usually use is to approve the accounting system in a meeting, making a unified cost.

What if a neighbor refuses to install the necessary devices?

The decision to put the accountants or distributors must be approved by a simple majority in a meeting of owners so, if approved, it will be mandatory to put it. If there is a house that refuses to install the meters or to enter their house to put the necessary devices, the TUR will continue to apply for the community, according to the general director of ISTA.

In the same way, the law establishes that, if necessary, the expense ratio of the home with the highest consumption in the building will be applied to the neighbor who does not want to install the individualized control device.

What if some owner refuse to pay the spills?

Pablo Abascal, president of the General Council of Associations of Property Administrators of Spain, assures that he expects an increase in delinquencies, thanks to the increase in gas prices. He also comments that, for those residents who refuse to pay the spills associated with the increase in gas because they disagree with the increase, it is best to “settle accounts at the end of the year.” This implies leaving a record of the community costs and non-payment; and file a payment order for neighbors who decide not to pay the difference. Abascal sentences: “The cheeky ones to pay”.

Can the gas be cut off to defaulters?

Although some energy management companies assure that there are ways to cut off the supply to those neighbors who do not pay, the lawyer specialized in Horizontal Property Law Natalio Valenzuela affirms that “legally, no one can stay without heating the house in winter for not paying the fees “. Cutting off electricity and water to a home by the community “is considered a crime of coercion,” says the lawyer. To deal with these situations, Valenzuela affirms that it is necessary to file a payment order to resolve the matter.

What if all the neighbors decide that the gas is not put on during the winter?

In the opinion of Abascal and Valenzuela, yes, since the Horizontal Property Law establishes that the neighbors can approve by 3/5 parts the suppression of common services, just as new ones can be installed.