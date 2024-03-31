Diego Sousai Diego Sousa https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/diego-sousa/ 01/04/2024 – 0:01

Tupperware Brands has warned that the 77-year-old company may not survive another year and foresees inadequate liquidity to finance operations, the company that sells airtight plastic food storage containers said in a filing with the SEC. ) on Friday (29).

Tupperware first raised substantial doubts about its ability to continue operating nearly a year ago.

It has since named consumer goods industry veteran Laurie Ann Goldman as its new CEO, hired investment bank Moelis & Co LLC to explore strategic alternatives and signed an agreement with creditors to restructure its debt obligations.

The company, which had previously postponed its 10K order to 2022, also filed an NT10-K on Friday to notify that it will delay the 10K order to fiscal 2023.

It plans to complete its due processes and file its 10K for 2023 “as quickly as possible,” the company said, but added that “there can be no guarantees regarding the timing of filing completion.”

Tupperware blamed continued material weaknesses in internal control over financial reporting, its challenging financial situation and significant attrition resulting in gaps in resources and capabilities, for the multiple delays in submitting its annual reports.

Sales have slowed in recent quarters after a rebound during the COVID-19 pandemic when consumers mostly cooked at home and spent more on company products to store leftovers.

Earlier this year, Tupperware was also forced to retain KPMG LLP as its new independent auditor after the former declined reappointment.

Shares closed Thursday at $1.34 and are down 33% this year.