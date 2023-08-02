Tupperware | The Kippo company’s stock rose by hundreds of percent for no reason – can the same happen in Finland?

The stock of Tupperware, familiar to Finns, has risen by hundreds of percent in a short period of time. According to investors, a similar phenomenon can in principle affect the shares of the Helsinki Stock Exchange as well.

Plastic products company Tupperware’s price has risen hundreds of percent in a few days, even though the company is in danger of going bankrupt.

As the share price has risen, the volume of trading in the company’s shares has also exploded.

In July, at times less than a million shares were exchanged per day, but in recent days the exchange volumes have risen to up to 200 million, according to information service Refinitiv. Never in its history has Tupperware been the subject of such wild trading.

Does it sound familiar?

A year At the beginning of 2021, the stock market was shaken by a strange phenomenon. The share of Gamestop, a game store chain that was in great difficulty, rose from $4 to more than $80 in a short time.

The so-called meme stocks and the short squeeze engineered by small investors quickly became the main news of Talousmedia. At the center of it all was Reddit’s Wallstreetbets group. At the forum in question, small investors shared ideas in a carnivalesque style and managed to cause huge losses to the hedge funds that bet on the decline in Gamestop’s share price.

At the beginning of the summer of 2021, meme stocks experienced a new rise, when the share of the movie theater chain AMC suddenly increased in relative terms even faster than the rise of Gamestop.

The ongoing Tupperware share price increase reminds active investors of the events of a couple of years ago.

“Tupperware is similar to Gamestop,” says Pörssisaätiö’s CEO Sari Lounasmeri.

CEO of the Stock Exchange Foundation, Sari Lounasmeri.

Tupperware and other meme stocks are united by the social phenomenon and shorting that is widespread among small investors.

In shorting, i.e. short selling, investors wait for a company’s shares to fall in price. Short selling is often practiced, for example, by large hedge funds, i.e. so-called risk investment companies, which aim to profit from the plight of a stock. The activity is very risky. If share prices do rise, large investors will then make a loss.

In Tupperware and Gamestop, it has been partly that small investors have noticed what large investors have been trying to do. In this case, small investors have gone out in droves to acquire shares. When a stock is bought a lot, its price goes up. The price increase, on the other hand, benefits the investor seeking to increase the share’s value and increases the losses of the short seller.

According to Morningstar, in mid-July, about 27 percent of Tupperware’s common shares were sold short.

With the help of this information, small investors have found out that they have the opportunity to benefit from the situation with mass power.

Could you phenomenon also happen on the Helsinki Stock Exchange?

In its own way, it has already happened, although the situation was different.

Lounasmeri of Pörssi Foundation reminds that in 2021 passion also caught Nokia’s shares and the company had to comment in its announcement trading of their own shares.

“Nokia is not aware of any material, undisclosed information related to the development of the company’s business or material changes in its operations that have not already been made public and that could explain the recent rise in the share price or trading volume,” the company announced in January 2021.

Nokia is one of the most traded stocks on the Helsinki Stock Exchange. Its example shows that no company on the Helsinki Stock Exchange is too big to become a meme.

Investment trainer Sven-Eric “Svenne” Holmström according to the Helsinki stock exchange, a share could in principle turn into a meme share. In Finland, however, investor groups are small and meme shares require a lot of money and that people talk to each other.

Holmström considers it unlikely that foreign investors would be interested in the Helsinki Stock Exchange to such an extent that they would invest in Finland with meme shares in mind. According to Holmström, the volumes are too small on the Helsinki Stock Exchange. In addition, he believes that the Helsinki Stock Exchange is not well-known enough for foreign investors to target a Finnish company.

According to him, the company has to be small enough and the business in a bad state, so that the shares can become a meme.

Helsinki The chairman of the share savers Toni Onatsu according to meme stocks, the endgame is about having enough volume.

Since the stock market is international, in principle memeization can come from anywhere in the world, Onatsu states. He hasn’t had time to familiarize himself with Tupperware, but comments on the matter on a general level.

Are you meme shares good or bad phenomenon?

Lounasmere and Holmström have opposite views on this.

According to Lounasmere, it is great that small investors have started sharing information and what they have learned with each other.

“For a long time, investors have been sitting by themselves in the dark in the evening and haven’t said anything,” says Lounasmeri.

However, according to Lounasmere, it is important to set limits so that false information is not spread or the market is manipulated.

Holmström reminds that manipulation of rates is prohibited. Although some benefit from meme stocks, a large part loses when putting money into bankrupt companies.

“There is a very small group of people who really make money, and many are left licking their fingers,” says Holmström.

On Wednesday, Tupperware’s upward trajectory also seemed to have ended. At the opening of the New York Stock Exchange, the company opened down more than 16 percent.