The manufacturer of food storage containers, Tupperware, announced that it faces financial problems and that this could bankrupt it unless it manages to secure new investment urgently.

He 77 year old American giant within the market reported in a statement that they have “substantial doubts” about their ability to continue operating as a company, adding that they have sought integrate with a younger audience, He has not been able to stop his fall.

It was last Monday when the company’s share price saw a drop of almost 50 percentthis prior to his slight recovery this past Tuesday.

Tupperware and its famous ‘parties’

It was during the period of 1950 to 1960 when the company became known for calls “Tupperware Parties”which will be held in private homes to sell the famous containers of plastic for storing food

Tupperware still uses a trade workforce direct – where people earn a percentage of all the containers they sell – in addition to sell products in his web page.

Recently, the container manufacturing giant began to sell its products in the American retail store chain Targetwith the aim of attracting a younger market and other similar retailers around the world.

Problems at Tupperware

For his part, the general director of retail sales of the consultancy GlobalData, Neil Saunders, pointed out that the brand “failed to evolve with the times in terms of products and distribution”, according to the BBC newspaper

Saunders pointed out that the direct sales method through the tupperware parties “does not connect” with younger customers and that even older customers who “reminiscent of Tupperware in its heyday” They have evolved.

Given this, customers choose to buy cheaper or more fashionable containers, both in stores as in online shopping. Young customers are also linked to products that are reused and are more friendly to the environment.

and although tupperware reported a slight increase in sales during the pandemic, when people were cooking at home, but it was a short-lived rise.

The crisis of a great

tupperware said in a statement in March that by 2022, its strength direct seller job decreased by 18% compared to the previous year.

The company was affected by the closures in china caused by the covid-19 pandemic, which severely interrupted access to all types of products.

The firm added that the shares were in danger of being delisted. NYSE, because it had not yet submitted in its annual report.

And he warned that he will have to restructure his debt a third time, after having already had to do it twice since August 2022. tupperwarethe challenge is fighting the rising interest costs of your loans while trying to improve business.

Given this scenario, the company admitted that “currently foresees the possibility of not having adequate liquidity in the short term” and added that its continuity is at risk.

It’s a statement, tupperware said that the financial results for 2021 and 2022 – the same as its interim figures for 2021 and those for the first three months of 2022 – were presented in error because of the method used to account for the Company taxes and leases.

Because of this, the value of the Tupperware shares rose 5.6% on Tuesday, after plunging 50% on Monday.

The company said it is working with financial advisors to secure more money and investment. He also said he is looking at whether he can sell property and cut jobs.