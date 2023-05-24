Mexico City.- The Tupperware brand responded to the head of the National Commission for Physical Culture and Sports (CONADE), Ana Gabriela Guevara, after criticizing the National Synchronized Swimming Team for selling swimsuits to raise funds for their trip to Egypt, where they competed in the world championships to return with four medals for Mexico.

The company contacted the swimmers of our country to find a way to sponsor them for their next competitions that will help them to represent our country again at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.