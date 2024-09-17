The company, founded in 1946 and popularized in the 1950s through “Tupperware parties,” has been struggling with financial difficulties for some time. Despite a brief upturn during the coronavirus pandemic, sales have declined in recent quarters. Back in March, the company had warned of liquidity problems and expressed doubts about its continued existence.
The company’s shares fell 15.8 percent in after-hours trading following the news, after already falling 57 percent in regular trading.
