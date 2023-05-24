For quite a few years, Tupperware and Avon catalog sales have been a great engine of the economy of Mexican housewives and from many Spanish-speaking countries, which is why we will tell you right away how can you sell products from these two great companies.

First of all, it should be noted that, during the last few days, after the members of the artistic swimming team from Mexico will win gold in the World Cup that took place in Egyptthe Tupperware and Avon brands have become a trend on social networks and have given notice in the media.

The foregoing after the statements made by the head of the National Sports Commission (conade), former Olympian Ana Gabriela Guevara, after the claims made by the swimmers that the government had not supported them to be present in the world competition. In an interview with “W Radio”, the former athlete contemptuously invited the athletes to sell Avon and Tupperware.

In this context, we will tell you right away how you can start selling Avon and Tupperware, just as Ana Gabriela Guevara wants Mexican artistic swimming athletes to do.

Tupperware and Avon: How to sell your products like the Mexican swimmers?

*First of all, in order to start selling American brand Tupperware products, the interested party You must register on the official page of Tupperware Mexico (just write Tupperware Mexico in the search engine and the official website will appear).

*Once you are on the official Tupperware web portal, must apply for express recruitwhere they must be provided personal informationsuch as name, address, CURP, cell phone number and email.

*After registering, the person you will receive an email with useful information to start selling Tupperware products.

*After completing the registration process, the person will become part of a Tupperware Authorized Distributorwhich will be in charge of delivering the products, managing payments, providing advice and clarifying doubts.

For his part, in order to sell Avon productsfollow the next steps:

*First, you must enter the “Become an Avon Distributor” websitewhere personal data will be provided.

*After a week, the person will receive a call from one of the distributors assigned by area.

*After requesting information, you will receive a first contact call after a few weeks. The adviser designated by area will explain by phone about the sales conditions, the benefits, the percentages, the campaigns, the sales objectives and, finally, if the person is interested, an interview can be arranged.

*In this first meetingthe consultant will carry books on the Avon campaign that is running at the time, as well as provide important information about the sale of the brand.

*Because the realization of orders to Avon is carried out onlinethe adviser in the interview will explain to the interested person all the details so that they can carry out their first order.

*After placing an order, the person will be able to select the place of delivery, either to their own address or to one of the authorized points.

*Once the person has the Avon order, you will have about two weeks to deposit the money in a bank account that the adviser will have provided after the first explanatory visit.

It should be noted that if someone is interested in selling Avon products, first of all, register as a freelance.