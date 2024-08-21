At home, in the office, at university and even in laboratories: all microwaves, no matter where they are, are full of microbes. This has been demonstrated by a team of researchers from the University of Valencia in Spainwhich confirmed that inside this appliance there are strains of ultra-resistant bacteria known as extremophiles, capable of surviving and thriving in the harshest environments, from nuclear power plants to sub-zero Antarctic ice, passing through this common appliance that is used every day on a regular basis. This collapses the common belief that the radiation they emit when used heats and completely kills bacteria.

Invented in 1945 and popularized in the late 1970s, the microwave oven is an indispensable part of most homes and offices and for decades has been considered a place free of bacteria. In theory, even if bacteria were to sneak into the tupperware or packaging, the process of heating food should eliminate them. To test this belief, the team of Manuel Porcar, a doctor in Biology, agricultural engineer and co-author of the study, took samples from 30 ovens, 10 from each in three essential sources where this appliance is used: homes —including the researcher’s—, canteens in companies or universities and scientific laboratories. “Contrary to what one might think, the microwave is not a sterile habitat in which, by pressing a button, microorganisms disappear. The heat they emit does not have a destructive effect,” he explains.

More information

Porcar, linked to the Institute for Integrative Systems Biology I2SysBio (Universitat de València-CSIC), together with his colleagues, he is part of a team that studies microbial communities in exotic and little-studied places, such as the bacteria in chewing gum, a study that earned him the Ig Nobel Prize for unusual research. And this is not the first household appliance they have put to the test. In previous research they analysed dishwashers and coffee makers, where they also confirmed the presence of these microorganisms. However, this is the first time that the microbiome of the microwave oven has been investigated.

The microbes found varied depending on the environment studied. In the cleanest ovens, those in the laboratory, there were no typical kitchen bacteria, but instead they found some environmental bacteria that are especially adapted to radiation, such as Deinococcus which supports it even in large quantities such as those of a nuclear power plant. In those for domestic use, bacteria typically present on human skin were found, such as those belonging to the genera Protobacteria, Firmicutes, Actinobacteria and BacteroidetesAnd in shared microwaves in offices or universities, bacteria associated with food predominated: “It is evident that in those in offices there are more of these microorganisms, considering the exaggerated use compared to that in a home,” says Porcar.

The research, published in Frontiers in Microbiologyexhibits the presence of a surprising diversity of microbes in this appliance, dominated by 101 different genera, such as Bacillus, Micrococcus, Staphyloccus, Bachybacterium, Paracoccus and Priest. Most pathogens found in household appliances are harmless to humans. However, two types of pathogens related to diseases stand out: Klebsiella and Brevundinomas. The first ones can develop a strange pneumonia, while the other triggers reactive arthritis. Two also appeared that cause foodborne illnesses such as Escherichia coli —which can cause infections and diarrhea— and Salmonella, which can lead to the disease commonly called salmonella, which attacks the intestinal tract.

What can be done to combat these microorganisms?

The study is not intended to raise alarm about the use of microwaves, but it does invite us to reconsider the idea that these devices are germ-free. The researchers recommend regular cleaning of microwaves to minimize the accumulation of bacteria. “You don’t need an arsenal,” says Porcar, “cleaning regularly with conventional kitchen cleaning products is more than enough.”

The team suggests that the extremophile strains they found could have biotechnological applications. These organisms have gained popularity in recent years and are considered by experts to be the most likely life form on other planets due to their incredible ability to adapt. Porcar says the next step is to investigate how microwave use might affect these bacteria over time. But for the general public, the implications of the study are simpler. A microwave is not a sterile environment, but it is not one to be feared either.

You can follow SUBJECT in Facebook, X and Instagramor sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.