Russia’s defense ministry has released video of what it described as a ‘routine outing’ of its Tupolev Tu-95s escorted by Sukhoi Su-30 multi-role fighters. The Tu.95s are Soviet-made four-engine strategic bombers, developed by Tupolev, which entered service in the Soviet Air Force in 1956 and are still in service in the Russian Aerospace Forces in the Tu-95MS version. It comes just hours after the US military indicted that it had intercepted four Soviet warplanes near Alaska. In particular, the North American Aerospace Defense Command (Norad) had intercepted TU-95 BEAR-H bombers and SU-35 fighter planes inside the Alaska Air Defense Identification Zone (Adiz) The Russian Defense Ministry has denied the allegations, claiming that two Tupolev Tu-95 strategic bombers flew over the neutral waters of the Bering Strait (which separates Russia and the United States in the North Pacific) for seven hours and that two Tu-160 supersonic strategic bombers carried out a scheduled 13-hour overflight over the international waters of the Barents Sea and the Norwegian Sea. The crews of the long-haul aircraft, the Russian defense ministry replied, quoted by the Tass news agency, “regularly fly over the international waters of the Arctic Sea, the North Atlantic, the Black Sea, the Baltic Sea and the Pacific Ocean maintaining strict observance of international rules”.



