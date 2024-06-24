Tupolev has completed the technical re-equipment of three workshops for the production of Tu-214

The Kazan Aviation Plant named after Gorbunov has completed the re-equipment of workshops to increase the production of Tu-214 passenger aircraft. About it reported State Corporation “Rostec”.

“At the Kazan Aviation Plant named after S.P. Gorbunov – a branch of Tupolev JSC of the United Aircraft Corporation has completed the technical re-equipment of the production preparation shops, mechanical assembly production and flight test base. The implementation of this program will make it possible to come close to a multiple increase in the production of the entirely domestic medium-range Tu-214 aircraft and other products of the company,” the statement says.

It is noted that the program for complete import substitution at the Tupolev company has entered a new stage. Permissions have been received to commission nine production facilities, and the construction readiness of the heat treatment and coatings facility is 86 percent.

Earlier in June, Rostec reported that the Tu-214 aircraft, which will be used as a “flying laboratory,” made its first flight after being restored to airworthiness.