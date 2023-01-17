“Sepsis is a serious disease, with a mortality rate of between 40 and 50%, for which unfortunately there has never been a specific therapy until now. Today we are here to present the first encouraging results of the phase 2 study which evaluated the action of the new drug Cer-001 in the treatment of septic patients at high risk of developing acute kidney injury”. This was stated by Cyrille Tupin, CEO of Abionyx, a new generation biotechnological company, on the occasion of the presentation press conference, yesterday in Milan, of the results of the Racers clinical study which evaluates the efficacy of Cer-001 in the treatment of septic patients with high risk of developing acute kidney injury (Aki).

“We are working on this drug, based on the anti-inflammatory action of ApoA-I lipoprotein which is rich in HDL (the good cholesterol), because we are aware that there are over 30 million people in the world who are affected by sepsis every year and they risk their lives in hospital intensive care – underlined Tupin – Precisely for this reason we are enthusiastic about the first encouraging results obtained from the Cer-001 experimentation and we are ready to take the next step, starting phase 3” of clinical experimentation.