27 years after the fatal shooting of rapper Tupac Shakur, there is apparently movement in the case. The suspect was Duane “Keffe D” Davis according to the AP news agency and the “New York Times” arrested Friday morning and charged with murder.

Shakur was shot in his car at a red light in Las Vegas on September 7, 1996. The shots were fired from a passing car. He died from his injuries in hospital almost a week later. At the time, the rapper was only 25 years old.

The case has not yet been resolved to this day. According to the AP, Davis has been known to investigators for a long time. Both in interviews and in his memoir “Compton Street Legend,” published in 2019, he admitted that he was sitting in the Cadillac from which the shots were fired at Shakur. In the book he is also said to have broken his silence about Shakur’s murder in 2010. Accordingly, he made an agreement with investigators to avoid a life sentence for drug offenses.

According to the New York Times, Davis said in a recorded confession to police that his nephew Orlando Anderson shot Shakur. Anderson was also killed by gunfire in 1998, two years after Shakur’s death.

Police are said to have searched Davis’ home in Henderson in July. The search was for items that were connected to Shakur’s murder. Among other things, several computers, a cell phone, ammunition and a hard drive were confiscated.