Breakthrough in the investigation into the death of rapper Tupac Shakur

A man, Duane Keith Davis, has been indicted on murder charges in the death of rapper Tupac Shakur, killed in Las Vegas in ’96. The famous hip-hop artist was shot and wounded on the night of September 7, twenty-seven years ago, and then died in hospital six days later. Shakur was 25 years old and considered one of the greatest interpreters of American rap. Davis had immediately entered the investigation but with another role: that of an eyewitness, together with another person.

The case remained unsolved for decades before the breakthrough this summer with the searches of Davis’ home. On Friday, at dawn, the police returned to the house again but to arrest what had become the main suspect. According to the deputy district attorney of Las Vegas, Marc Di Giacomo, Davis was the “commander on the spot”, that is, the man who “ordered to kill” the rapper. No other details have been provided at the moment but a press conference will be held in the next few hours.

Investigators also said that the arrested man’s family was aware of the police investigation and who “welcomed with satisfaction” the news of the turning point. It is not excluded that the decisive tip could have come from Davis’ entourage himself. In the 2019 book “Compton Street Legends,” the murder suspect, now 60, described himself as one of the “living witnesses” to Shakur’s death. The rapper, Grammy winner and author of records that had sold millions of copies, was hit by four gunshots fired from a moving car, while the artist was driving to a nightclub in Las Vegas.

Despite the outcry of the story, his case ended up forgotten without the police being able to identify the perpetrators. Twenty-seven years later came the turning point with the search of Davis’ house, where the police seized cell phones, a desktop computer and four laptops as well as a set of tablets and a copy of the memoir. The night he was shot, Shakur had gone to watch Mike Tyson boxing at the MGM Grand Hotel in Las Vegas. Upon leaving, the rapper went with a friend to a nightclub. But he never arrived.

Subscribe to the newsletter

