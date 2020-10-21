new Delhi: India has plans to build 10 tunnels in the high altitude areas of Ladakh and Kashmir, so that smooth movement of the army can be ensured throughout the year. A total of 10 tunnels over 100 km long are planned to be built in high altitude areas. The Border Roads Organization (BRO) has proposed eight tunnels to increase all-weather connectivity for Ladakh and Kashmir and further areas in both areas.

A source said, “Some of the tunnels will be at a level of 17,000 feet, which will further connect the places.” One of these will be the 7 km long Khardung La Tunnel, which will connect Leh to the Nubra Valley. It is a strategically important region of Ladakh, which is connected to both China and Pakistan. There will be another 8 kilometer tunnel, which will be at an altitude of 17,580 feet. It will connect Karu with Tungstay in Ladakh and ensure movement in all types of weather in areas close to Pangong Lake.

Another tunnel is in the pipeline on Nimoo-Darcha-Padam road through Shank La pass for year-round connectivity to Ladakh. This seven kilometer long tunnel will be built at an altitude of 16,703 feet. Apart from this, construction of 14 km long tunnel has been started from 11,500 feet of Zojila Road to keep Srinagar connected to Kargil, Drass and Leh. There is another proposed tunnel, which is planned to be built at an altitude of 17,800 feet. It will provide alternate connectivity to Daulat Beg Oldi (DBO) and Depsang in eastern Ladakh.

DBO and Depsang are areas where India’s stalemate with the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) remains, which began in May this year. Apart from this, tunnel is also required for connectivity with Manali-Leh Highway and Gurez in Kashmir. There is a plan to make all-weather tunnels in these areas also.

