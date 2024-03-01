Tunnels | The shenanigans of the Port of Helsinki made one of the tunnel alignments look fairy-tale cheap

Helsinki The prices previously presented by the port for different tunnel alignments have turned out to be false. The port fiddled with the prices and schedule, including all the costs and delays in only some of the options.

It is about a tunnel from Jätkäsaari's West Port to Länsiväylä, which would solve the congestion caused by trucks and other heavy traffic in the middle of the residential area.

Differences in terms of price and schedule among the different tunnel options are not necessarily as clear as the Port of Helsinki previously estimated. The price difference narrows by about one hundred million, when all possible expenses are taken into account.

Until now, the tunnel option, which would destroy a slice of the Lapinlahti park, has seemed both clearly cheaper than others and faster to implement. The port calculated that it would cost around 290 million euros.

The price estimate for option D, which extends to the longer Länsiväylä, is 420 million euros. This option would not cut a chunk of the parks.

Over the difference of one hundred million is related to the oil tanks of the energy company Helen.

In option A, it has been thought that Helen's underground oil backup storage in Salmisaari would not need to be moved. In option D, the relocation costs have been taken into account, because the tunnel would go over the underground oil tanks, and moving them was seen as necessary.

Moving the oil tanks would cost around 100 million euros, says Helsinki's master plan manager Pasi Rajala. This creates a cost difference between the alternatives.

Butter it happens that this is not a reasonable way to compare the price.

“However, it is possible that the oil tanks will have to be decommissioned in any case, regardless of the port tunnel option,” Rajala clarifies.

There are three tanks underground, of which two tanks for heavy fuel oil are no longer needed. The third tank contains light fuel oil, which is needed for backup power for security reasons.

Since the need is smaller than the size of the current cave, it has been investigated to replace the cave with a tank somewhere else.

According to Rajala, there is no information about the condition of the caves either. If they are already at the end of their life cycle, they may have to be discarded for this reason.

The Port of Helsinki has examined the two tunnel alignments in more detail.

In short the tunnel [vaihtoehto A] the cheaper price could not be calculated as a net figure in the city's favor anyway, he thinks Tuomas Rantanen (green). He is the vice president of the city's corporate division.

“It bothers me in this tunnel discussion that option A is being talked about as if it were in everyone's interest. The overall effects of land use must be taken into account.”

In option A of the harbor tunnel, the tunnel mouth would be located between the Ilmarinen office building and the Lapinlahti park.

Many coalition politicians, the deputy mayor, have voted in favor of option A Daniel Sazonov (kok) in the front nose. In an interview with HS, Sazonov stated, that the schedule, feasibility and price speak for A.

In option A, however, the city would lose potential income, because more construction has been arranged right next to the Ilmarinen office building. Rantanen points out that it would not be possible to build on the north side of Länsiväylä if construction on fill land were even approved.

“The buildings designed there would practically be left in the ground, because you would no longer be able to get out of there. A short tunnel cuts off the possibilities for additional construction in Salmisaari.”

Of course, the port has the right to partial optimization in the tunnel solution, which it has promised to finance, says Rantanen. In politics, you should think about the city's overall interest instead.

“It must be understood that the port's investments and revenues must be weighed through owner control.”

Länsiväylän the partial master plan outlines the construction of housing for 10,000–15,000 residents in the zone stretching from Salmisaari to Lauttasaari.

When the city environment board last year limited the possibilities of construction in Lauttasaari, a large part of the targeted construction would have to be arranged in Salmisaari.

In the short alternative, Länsiväylä would remain a freeway, which would limit the city's possibilities to transform the eastern end of Länsiväylä into a city-like direction.

An inner-city street would mean that Länsiväylä would be re-aligned and driving speeds would be reduced east of the Lauttasaari bridge.

harbor tunnel in the general planning, the changes to the oil caves have been included in option D, because they are an absolute prerequisite for this policy, says the technical director of the Port of Helsinki Pekka Hellström.

“Implementation of Option A of the harbor tunnel does not require construction measures affecting the Heleni oil caves, and therefore they have not been included in the costs of Option A. In this way, the costs of the project alternatives are presented in the projects in a comparable way,” Hellström replies by email.

And is the implementation schedule of option A overly optimistic?

“In both project options, the permit procedures involve appeal possibilities, and even after taking them into account, there remains a significant difference of 8-10 years between the project options. The port recognizes that large infrastructure projects naturally involve several stakeholders and different interests,” Hellström says.

In particular, the short tunnel option includes a probable schedule risk due to complaints, says general plan manager Rajala.

From formula complaints cannot be avoided due to the natural and cultural values ​​of the Lapinlahti park, even if the site plan proposal is received at the pace desired by the port, i.e. already at the end of this year.

Flying squirrels have been observed in the area of ​​the mouth opening of the A-alternative tunnel, as well as a moth classified as highly endangered by legislation, the sedge moth, whose host plant in the park is the sedge sedge.

Narrowing the habitats of both animal species would require an exception permit. Applying for one would take time anyway, and nature organizations and park protectors would probably complain about the application.

The area is also a nationally valuable built cultural environment.

The schedule risks of option D are mainly related to changes in Helen's oil caves.