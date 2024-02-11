Tunnels | The longest alternative of the disputed harbor tunnel receives strong criticism: “Investment in fossil fuels”

Tapes commenting on the tunnel alignment and the port of Helsinki have already appeared in the Lapinlahti park.

Jätkäsaari the alignment of the port tunnel, which has aroused a lot of passion, will be decided soon.

The westernmost mouths at the western end of the harbor tunnel are causing concern in the energy company Helen and the safety and chemical agency Tukes.

In her statement about the harbor tunnel that stretches from the Länsisatama to the Länsiväylä, Helen emphasizes that the Salmisaaari power plant area will continue to be an integral part of Helsinki's heating system.

Of the three tunnel options, two reach far west to the northern part of Salmisaari near Morsian-luoto.

These options C and D would go underground over Helen's existing oil tanks. Due to the underground reservoirs in Salmisaari, there is a mining ban imposed by Tukes.

If the oil tanks should give way to the new freight tunnel, Helen should build the replacement storage tanks somewhere else.

“It would be an investment in fossil fuels contrary to Helen's strategy,” Helen points out in her statement to Uusimaa's ely center.

The operational readiness of the Kellosaari power plant, which will serve as backup power for the next few years, will be ensured with the oil storages.

Helen points out that even if we get rid of oil in the next few years, the energy company will continue to have needs for underground facilities in the area.

Helen is currently designing solutions for heating Helsinki's homes and offices that are not based on burning any substance. Hard coal burning is scheduled to end at the Salmisaari power plant in 2025.

“Versatile, distributed energy production requires space,” Helen points out.

Lapland the operators of the hospital have already expressed their opposition to the tunnel option, which would bypass the park up to its southern edge, as early as last year. In option A, the tunnel would rise underground near the park and be located in a concrete trough before the Länsiväylä junction.

Advertising ribbons commenting on the intentions of the Port of Helsinki have already been hung on the trees at the southern edge of the park.

According to the Lapinlahti community the tunnel alignment must not pass under the Hietaniemi cemeteries.

Helen in its own statement is also concerned about the possible effects on the 110 kilovolt power line in Salmisaari. With the electrification of heat production, the operational reliability of high-voltage lines is important.

“For example, earth filling on the north side of Länsiväylä can cause changes to the foundations of the column.”

Like the energy company, Tukes comments critically on the C and D tunnel options. Tukes points out that the mining ban on Salmisaaari has been put in place because “the area has an exceptionally large level of horizontal stress in the bedrock and there is rockfall.”

A “rock splash” in the mining vocabulary means a sudden and violent shattering of the rock surface.

Helen's underground rock storage has remained intact with the help of groundwater pressure, Tukes points out. Leachate is removed from the storage by pumping. If freight traffic is routed over oil caves in the harbor tunnel, the caves must be reinforced.

The potential steel tanks to replace the oil caves should have a total size of 20,000 cubic meters.

Traficom and the Norwegian Railways Agency consider that, considering the size of the investment, the traffic volumes in the harbor tunnel are estimated to be quite small.

Transport expert agencies point out that there are problems with the implementation of all tunnel exchanges. The uncertainty of project scheduling is by no means the least of the problems.

Both agencies take care of the flow of traffic on Länsiväylä. The Finnish Railways Agency estimates that in option A, Salmisaarenkatu can become so congested that it is reflected in the traffic of Länsiväylä.

In options C and D, even a long ramp from the tunnel to Länsiväylä may turn out to be too short in terms of traffic flow.

The Helsinki City Council discussed its own statement on the environmental impact assessment on Monday.