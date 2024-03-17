Tunnels | Such is the small insect that got in the way of Helsinki's new tunnel project

The insect in the way of the Helsinki tunnel project has been found in only two places in Finland besides Helsinki's Lapinlahti.

The insect is now making it significantly more difficult for the decision-makers to align the new harbor tunnel from Jätkäsaari to Lapinlahti Park. Coincidentally, an insect rarity has settled down to live in exactly the same park strip. It is an axillary moth.

“In the past, there have been several occurrences of acorn beetles in Helsinki, but they have disappeared. Only Lapinlahti is left, but there are a lot of them there. Hundreds of larvae have been observed,” says the nature surveyor who mapped the occurrences Pekka Robert Sundell.

The kirvelilattakoma is a moth specially marked for protection. In its growth stage, its larva eats only the leaves and flowers of the tuber acorn.

Mukulakirveli, on the other hand, is an old cultural escapee, a garden plant cultivated in the 19th century, among other things, in manor houses.

Helsinki in addition, there are axe-larks in Inkoo and Turku.

The species its rarity is explained by the fact that it cannot survive without its food plant, the tuber sorrel. The German sorrel, a garden plant that is considerably more common than the tuber sorrel, is not suitable as food for larvae, at least not in Finland.

“It has been claimed that they could eat ax, but I have not verified that. Of course, it could be that under other circumstances, for example in Central Europe, this would be possible.”

Sundell believes that the axillary moth is valuable in its own right.

“It is valued in the same way as other species on earth,” Sundell reflects.

Uusimaa In its own statement, the ely center has made exceptionally strict formulations about the importance of koi.

For example, the statement points out that there is a possibility to delimit the presence of the cobbler acorn and the acorn beetle, if it is deemed necessary. This means in practice the protection of the deposit.

Primarily, ely-keskus urges the Port of Helsinki to improve its tunnel plans, so that the presence of a highly endangered species in Lapinlahti is not endangered.

Port the task is difficult.

Mukulakirvelii grows in Lapinlahti exactly on the land where the port has arranged the mouth of the tunnel and the concrete trough rising from the ground.

In option A, the alignment of the mouth opening runs in a very narrow corridor between Ilmarinen office building and Lapinlahti park, and cobblestones grow from edge to edge of this strip. Elsewhere in the park, there are very few occurrences.

Due to the cultural and natural values ​​of Lapinlahti, the ely center has in its reasoned conclusion considered that options C and D, rising to the north of the Länsiväylä, are preferable.

The problem with these policies is the underground oil caves of the energy company Helen and the associated mining ban imposed by the authorities.

A tuber chisel relocation within the park area could be an option. This has already been investigated in 2020, when supplementary construction was planned for the Lapinlahti hospital area.

Inspector general Iida Kämäri The Uusimaa ely center points out that if you want to plant cobblestone in a new location, the success of the operation should be monitored before building over the original deposit.

Nature surveyor Sundell is on the same lines. For at least one cycle of the year, you should wait to see if the plants start to grow and if larvae appear to feed on them.

In addition to a very rare insect, in tunnel construction, care should also be taken to destroy the lives of other protected species, such as flying squirrels, and to cherish the valuable cultural environment.