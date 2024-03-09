The Sharjah Police General Command announced the closure of the road exit tunnels extending on the Sharjah – Maliha Road, Sharjah – Al Dhaid Road, and Khor Fakkan Road, yesterday, as a result of the accumulation of rainwater. It also decided to close the ring road in the city of Kalba and the Mohammed bin Zayed City intersection, until the weather condition ends. .

She called on drivers to be cautious, take alternative routes during the closing time, and not approach places where valleys and dams flow, in order to preserve their safety.

In turn, the Sharjah City Municipality provided large numbers of tanks, mobile pumps, and water collection basins. It also cleaned the drainage holes and provided the necessary mechanisms for towing vehicles and assistance on the road, as well as providing its staff with safety equipment and means. It directed the teams to adhere to safety procedures and deal with the development of Weather conditions be careful.

The municipality confirmed the presence of its teams in the field to deal with emergency situations, preserve lives and property, and work around the clock. It was announced that all parks in the city will be temporarily closed due to the weather condition, and that their doors will be reopened to the public after the weather conditions stabilize.

The municipality called on contractors and consultants to take the necessary precautions and adhere to safety procedures at construction sites.

For its part, the Sharjah Prevention and Safety Authority called on people to follow weather forecasts periodically, perform regular maintenance on electrical installations, and ensure that they are securely installed.

She stressed the importance of inspecting water drainage channels and manholes, performing the necessary maintenance on them, providing backup lighting for use when needed, ensuring that ambulance and emergency bags are ready, not allowing children to play in outdoor courtyards, securing outdoor equipment and tools, and closing windows.