Tunnels | A small insect now settled in the path of Helsinki's new tunnel

A rare insect that lives in the Lapinlahti park has gotten in the way of the tunnel alternative preferred by the Port of Helsinki.

Very a rare insect is becoming the solution to Helsinki's newest tunnel project.

The cypress moth observed in the Lapinlahti park is classified as highly endangered under Finnish legislation.

Its host plant is the tuber sedge, which grows in the park.

In option A of the harbor tunnel reaching from Jätkäsaari to Länsiväylä, the mouth of the tunnel would cut across the southern edge of the park area, i.e. the habitats of the kirvelilattaki.

Nature effects in one tunnel option would therefore be significantly harmful, says the contact authority that compiled the recent environmental impact assessment (yva), i.e. Uusimaa ely center. According to Ely, these disadvantages will not be mitigated by the measures proposed by the Port of Helsinki.

At the same time, Ely states that option A may be “the most feasible from the point of view of traffic impacts. This tunnel option has received sympathetic opinions.

“The feasibility of the alternative depends on whether the harmful effects on cobblestones and acorn beds can be avoided and mitigated to the necessary extent in further planning,” states the Uudenmaa Ely Center in its conclusions.

According to expert reports, the transplanting operation of the tuber ax has been found to be a very unsafe way to protect the presence of the rare moth. In addition to Lapinlahti, kirveli lattakoi are known in only two other places in Finland.

With a hatchet According to ely, securing living conditions is a prerequisite for implementing the harbor tunnel, but the Port of Helsinki should be able to prevent and mitigate other harmful environmental effects as well.

For example, the habitat of flying squirrels in Lapinlahti Park should be protected, so option A would require applying for an exemption permit.

The Ely center also points out that option A has the biggest negative effects on the landscape and cultural environment.

“The connection authority considers that project options C and D are more preferable than option A from the point of view of their environmental effects,” states the ely center.

Ely center does not directly choose or reject any tunnel options. In its own reasoned conclusion, it has listed a long list of issues that the designers of the harbor tunnel must be able to improve.

Different in the operators' statements, it was also proposed to centralize freight traffic to Vuosaari. According to Ely, this could be possible if the design of the harbor tunnel turns out to be very difficult in further planning.

“If only passenger traffic between Helsinki and Tallinn were to be concentrated in the West Port, the need for a port tunnel and the associated harmful environmental effects could be avoided.”

Further planning for this, the Port of Helsinki should make better plans for how it intends to protect the occurrences of the axenic carp moth protected by the Nature Conservation Act in Lapinlahti.

The Ely center also wants more detailed dredging plans for the harbor basin. The idea is to prevent harmful substances from reaching the sea area.

Ely also wants careful planning to minimize noise, vibration and frame noise caused by tunnel construction.

Helsinki The port's goal has been for the city to make a decision on the tunnel alignment during this spring. The site plan for the tunnel would be considered by the decision-makers at the end of the year.

In its general plans, the port has compared option A, which ends at the corners of the Lapinlahti park, and option D, which reaches further west, whose alignment would go around a larger curve underground than option D of the environmental impact assessment.