Within the capital of Belgium, Brussels, might be renamed the highway tunnel, named after King Leopold II. Thus, the nation’s authorities intend to fight racism and gender inequality. Reported by Reuters…

Leopold II dominated Belgium on the flip of the nineteenth and twentieth centuries, when the nation managed the Congo. Greater than 10 million Africans are believed to have died throughout this time.

“We all know that Leopold II is a really controversial determine in our historical past. We should begin decolonizing public life, ”mentioned Elke van den Brandt, Regional Minister for Mobility and Public Works.

Solely six % of the streets in Brussels are named after ladies, so the brand new title for the tunnel may also assist to fight gender inequality. Human rights defenders might be included within the knowledgeable fee together with specialists in colonial historical past.

The Fee will put together a listing of doable names, and Brussels residents will select one of the best one by voting. The outcomes might be introduced in 2021.

