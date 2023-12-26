UpdateThe N280 near Roermond was reopened to traffic late on Tuesday evening. After a head-on collision between two cars early in the evening, the tunnel in the road was closed in both directions to allow space for the emergency services. The accident near Designer Outlet Roermond injured nine people, including a baby.
Editorial Limburg
Latest update:
01:26
