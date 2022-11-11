Kathleen Martinez, an archaeologist at the University of Santo Domingo, has been searching for over 20 years for the lost tomb of Cleopatra. Now she believes she has made a crucial breakthrough.

Martinez and his team discovered a 1,305-meter tunnel, located 13 meters deep, Egypt’s Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities recently announced – an architectural project that experts have called an “engineering miracle”.

“The excavation revealed a huge religious center with three shrines, a sacred lake, more than 1,500 objects, busts, statues, gold pieces, a huge collection of coins depicting Alexander the Great, Queen Cleopatra and the Ptolemies,” Martinez said.

“The most interesting discovery is the complex of tunnels leading to the Mediterranean Sea and sunken structures,” he added. Exploring these underwater structures will be the next step in your search for the lost tomb of the Egyptian queen – a journey that began in 2005.

“My perseverance cannot be confused with obsession. I admire Cleopatra as a historical character. She was a victim of Roman propaganda aimed at distorting her image,” Martinez said.

“She was an educated woman, probably the first who studied formally at the Museum of Alexandria, the center of culture in her time,” according to Martinez, who said she admired Cleopatra as a student, linguist, mother and philosopher.

When her husband, the Roman general Mark Antony, died in her arms in 30 BC, Cleopatra took her own life soon after, allowing a viper to bite her, according to popular belief. The moment has been immortalized in art and literature – but more than two millennia later, little is known about where her remains lie.

A number of clues led Martinez to believe that Cleopatra’s tomb may be located in the Temple of Osiris, in the ruined city of Taposiris Magna on Egypt’s northern coast, where the Nile River meets the Mediterranean.

The main one was the name itself. According to Martinez, Cleopatra was regarded in her time as “the human incarnation of the goddess Isis”, as Antony was considered that of the god Orisis, husband of Isis.

Martinez believes that Cleopatra may have chosen to bury her husband in the temple to reflect this myth. Of all 20 temples around Alexandria that she has studied, Martinez said, “no other place, structure or temple combines as many conditions as the temple of Taposiris Magna.”

In 2004, Martinez took his theory to Zahi Hawass, an Egyptian archaeologist who was then Egypt’s minister of antiquities affairs. His project was approved a year later.

And after years of searching, Martinez feels he’s getting close.

Excavations so far have revealed that “the temple was dedicated to Isis” – which Martinez believes is another sign that the lost tomb is nearby – as are the tunnels beneath the sea.

Now, Martinez said, she is “at the beginning of a new journey” – underwater excavations.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities, the Egyptian coast has been hit by earthquakes over the centuries, causing parts of the Tamposiris Magna to collapse and sink under the waves.

This is where Martinez and his team are looking next. While it’s “too early to know where these tunnels lead,” she is hopeful.

If the tunnels lead to Cleopatra, “it will be the most important discovery of the century,” she said.