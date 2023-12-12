The first pick up from the Chinese brand Foton to be imported onto our market has a name and surname: Tunland G7. Thanks to Eurasia Motor Company which, through its President Federico Daffi, specified “that many manufacturers are abandoning the pick-up segment. We have chosen to go against the current by importing a quality product at an affordable price. We have been active for almost 20 years and have specialized in relationships with Chinese manufacturers and in proposing models made in China that offer all the guarantees in terms of performance and characteristics required by our market. We have long experience and very broad technical expertise, and for this reason we know how to choose winning models and projects for national users”.

Important partners

For the development of the Tunland G7, Foton collaborated with partners who deal with the design and creation of technologies for the automotive sector, and in fact mounts accessories produced by them: for example, the automatic gearbox with Eco and Sport mode selector created by the German ZF , the automatic rear axle differential lock from the American Eaton, the latest generation turbo compressor with variable geometry and intelligent 4×4 traction system, with electronic control that can be engaged with four modes 2H/AUTO/4H/4L, produced by American world leader BorgWarner and, finally, the engine power supply and traction control management unit from the renowned Bosch.

Specifications

5,340 meters long, 1,940 meters wide and 1,870 meters high, the new pick up offers an equally capacious body with a length of 1,520 meters, a width of 1,580 meters and a height of 44 cm. With a minimum ground clearance of 20 cm and a wheelbase of 3,110 metres, it is available in a 4×4 version with electronic engagement and reduced gears. Under the bonnet vibrates a 1968cc and 162 HP (119 kw) diesel engine, capable of delivering a maximum torque of 388 NM. The Aucan engine was designed to contain weight and guarantee maximum efficiency and durability; it is also equipped with a Bosch injection system which ensures emissions compliant with the Euro 6E regulation. There are 5 seats while the 76 liter tank also guarantees long journeys. The gearbox is a 6-speed manual gearbox or alternatively you can opt for the 8-speed ZF automatic gearbox.

Only one setup

The choice is easy, because the Foton Tunland G7 is available in a single version which includes as standard everything you can expect from a top of the range car: leather interiors with honeycomb finishes and electrically adjustable seats, cruise control, parking sensors combined with the 360 ​​degree camera, multimedia system with 10.25-inch touch screen display, 7-inch color multifunction display integrated into the instrument panel, ambient lighting via LED with the possibility of choosing up to 7 colors and keys smart with automatic opening and closing.

Safety and ADAS

From a driving safety point of view, the Tunland G7 has 6 airbags and a braking system with 4 disc brakes combined with the BOSCH ESP device which includes ABS, EBD and TCS. Together with the system of cameras and radar sensors that equip the vehicle, the following ADAS devices are present: Forward Collision Warning (FCW), capable of preventing collisions with vehicles in front or with crossing pedestrians, Lane Departure Warning (LDW) , which warns the driver in the event of an unwanted lane change, Blind Spot Detection (BSD) with Lane Change Assist (LCA), which detects the presence of vehicles in the blind zone of the rear-view mirrors, warning the driver of the danger in the event of a lane change lane, and Rear Cross Traffic Alarm (RCTA), which has the task of warning the driver of oncoming vehicles during reversing manoeuvres. “We are happy to have entered into this agreement and we are convinced that our offer, through Tunland G7, will meet the needs of a very important market, albeit a niche one,” concludes Federico Daffi. “We know the product, we know our partner and we know what the Italian user requires. For this reason, with our offer, we will be able to propose a winning mix at a commercial and after-sales level with assistance and spare parts”.