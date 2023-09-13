The Tunisian Institute of Statistics indicated in its bulletin on foreign trade on Wednesday that this decline is due to a 10.1 percent increase in exports to reach about 13 billion dollars, compared to about 11.7 billion dollars during the first eight months of last year.

Imports also declined by 1.8 percent to reach $16.8 billion between January and August 2023, compared to about $17 billion last year.

The improvement in exports is due to the improved performance of many sectors, such as agricultural and food products, textiles, clothing, and leather, compared to a decline in exports of energy products, phosphates, and its derivatives.