Ahmed Atef (Tunis, Cairo)

Tunisian President Kais Saied called on the leaders of the National Guard to “confront those who conspired against the country,” stressing that “the enemies of the country and the enemies of the homeland cannot be left out of accountability.”

Saeed’s invitation came during his meeting with senior leaders of the National Guard at the El Aouina barracks in Tunis, the capital, yesterday evening, according to a video recording broadcast by the Presidency on its Facebook page.

Said said, “The enemies of the state, the enemies of the homeland, and even the enemies of the Tunisian people cannot be left outside accountability or outside the circle of any punishment.”

And he addressed the leaders of the National Guard, saying: “The people want accountability, and their main demand is accountability, and your role is historical in responding to the people’s demands.”

And he continued, “Your sacred duty is to hold all those who have committed crimes against the country accountable, and no single criminal can be left without accountability.”

He added, “The people want to purify the country. The people want accountability because they are already tired of the lengthy procedures.”

Tunisian experts and analysts confirmed that President Qais Saeed’s statement that someone commits acts that amount to conspiracy against the internal and external security of the state reveals the threads of a conspiracy from an alliance of parties led by the Brotherhood’s “Ennahda” movement, with components of speculators, monopolists and corrupt money with the complicity and protection of corrupt authorities. precedent.

Tunisian expert and political analyst Faisal Al-Sharif said: The Tunisian president’s speech makes public and repeated accusations of conspiring against the country and its capabilities, represented by political forces that want to dismantle the state and plunder its wealth.

In a statement to Al-Ittihad, Al-Sharif pointed out that this class, including the Al-Nahda movement when it ruled, established associations that appear to be charitable, but originally they constitute a financial arm to buy off debts, control the reins of government, and link up with external parties.

In turn, the political researcher Nizar Al-Jilidi considered that the president’s speech is directed, clear and public, especially that he is direct in pointing fingers at the class that has the political and organizational capacity, especially during the past two years.