Tunisia’s hospitals fear overcrowding, as Corona injuries continue to rise

Doctors in Tunisia fear that hospitals will become overwhelmed with new Corona virus patients, with the continuous increase in the number of “Covid-19” patients.

“At the beginning, we were afraid for ourselves and our families,” says resuscitation doctor Amira al-Jamousi. Today, we fear for the sick; Because the sections were full ».

The doctor, who works at Abderrahmane Mami Hospital, the most important hospital designated for “Covid-19” patients in Tunisia, added, “18 beds have been used continuously since last December. (…) Patients can spend 72 hours waiting for a resuscitation bed to no avail. Unfortunately, some die in the resuscitation department. ”

During the first wave of the pandemic in early March, Tunisia managed to control the spread of the virus, thanks to the strict precautionary measures taken early. But since the end of the summer, the numbers returned to an upward and rapid trend, and the number of deaths approached seven thousand and the country exceeded two hundred thousand injuries in a country with a population of 11.7 million.

The Ministry of Health announces daily deaths between 50 and 100 people, while the number of deaths did not exceed the number of fingers during the first wave.

There are 400 people currently in recovery rooms, and matters are starting to get complicated with the rising number of cases requiring special attention.

“We find ourselves in situations in which we have to choose among the sick,” she says, “either to receive them or direct them to other places.”

Some patients are forced to go to private clinics, according to Al Jamousi. While others are heading to hospitals that have been set up temporarily in sports halls in the capital.

Doctor Jalila bin Khalil, a member of the Scientific Committee to Combat the Epidemic, indicates that the number of resuscitation beds increased from 96 to 350 beds.

The Ministry of Health has set up an electronic platform to distribute the vacant beds to 24 governorates in the country. Despite this, some patients have to travel more than 150 kilometers to find a hospital.

The ministry also employed 1,300 additional people in the health sector on contracts for one year, in an attempt to alleviate the continuing pressure on medical staff.