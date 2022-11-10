Tunisia’s central bank said the reserve had fallen to 22.326 billion dinars ($6.97 billion) by November 9, enough to cover 100 days of imports, compared with 121 days in the same period a year ago.

The aggravation of the trade deficit and the depreciation of the local currency, the dinar, eroded reserves. Tunisia’s trade deficit widened in September 2022 to a record level of 19 billion dinars ($5.93 billion).

The Tunisian government had reached an expert-level agreement with the International Monetary Fund to obtain a loan of $1.9 billion, and also signed an agreement with the Arab Monetary Fund to obtain a loan of $74 million to support public financial reforms, at a time when it was suffering from the worst financial crisis. in its history.

The Tunisian economy has suffered several blows over the past years, as political turmoil and armed attacks have damaged the vital tourism sector, even before other challenges such as the Covid-19 pandemic and the scarcity of global goods due to the Ukraine war.

The International Monetary Fund warned that growth is likely to slow in the near term, which will put more pressure on the inflation rate as well as the trade and financial balances.