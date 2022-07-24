On Friday evening, several dozen people gather on Avenue Bourguiba, Tunis’ main street. They shout slogans for democracy and against the referendum with which incumbent President Kais Saied wants to legitimize his seizure of power of exactly one year ago on Monday 25 July. The demonstration has barely moved when the police fire tear gas and take out the batons. Protesters are pushed to the ground; some are arrested.

The scene speaks volumes about Tunisia’s situation, a good decade after the 2011 revolution that ousted dictator Zine El-Abidine Ben Ali and set the entire Arab world on fire. The then hated police are back, but at the same time the low turnout reveals that there is little enthusiasm among Tunisians to defend their once so dearly won democracy on the streets.

When President Saied, 64, dissolved parliament on July 25 last year and assumed power, the Tunisians were overjoyed at first. The ever bickering parliament had become a symbol of the deadlock in which the country had found itself. And many Tunisians were also happy that Saied’s seizure of power had sidelined the hated Islamist party Ennahdha. Whoever used the word ‘coup’, or made the comparison with Egypt, where a similar scenario took place in 2013, hadn’t understood it.

‘Good thing’

Karim Ben Abdallah, a 46-year-old web entrepreneur, still thinks Saied’s seizure of power is a good thing. “I’m going to vote proudly on Monday,” says Ben Abdallah at a cafe terrace in Carthage, a suburb of Tunis near the sea where many Tunisians these days seek relief from the scorching heat. “Anything is better than going back to the zoo that became parliament,” says Ben Abdallah.

His wife Nesreen, 38, with whom Ben Abdallah runs an IT company, thinks the same. “The parliament made me ashamed of my country,” she says, as their four-year-old daughter Julia takes her first dance steps. “Since Saied’s seizure of power, I have the feeling that there is a state again in Tunisia.”

It is quite crazy that Ben Abdallah is going to vote. Because he was a blogger in 2011, a revolutionary from the very beginning. It is therefore not out of love for Saied or his constitution that he participates, he says.

„I have nothing to do with Saied; I did not vote for him in 2019. I see his seizure of power as a necessary correction, a reset. For me, the enemy is corruption and the parties that have fostered it. That includes Ennahdha.”

And if things really go wrong under Saied? “Then the Tunisians will take to the streets again,” says Ben Abdallah. “I have stood on the barricades against injustice all my life, that will be no different under Saied.”

‘Politics has failed’

The fact is that little is left of the enthusiasm about Saied’s seizure of power a year later. Those who had hoped that Saied would take decisive measures to bring the economy out of the doldrums were disappointed. The Tunisian economy is in worse shape than ever before. The country has pinned its hopes on a loan from the IMF in exchange for downsizing the public sector and phasing out food and fuel subsidies.

The state of the economy is not just Saied’s fault: the global economic crisis caused by the pandemic and the war in Ukraine is also being felt in Tunisia. But really nobody thought a year ago that a new constitution was the priority for the country.

They are no longer poor boys, everyone wants to leave Salma Zenaidi former member of the Constituent Assembly

When Saied organized an online survey about this in March, less than ten percent of the population participated. And while the ‘yes’ will make it to the polls on Monday, by as much as 70 percent or more, a particularly low turnout of 15 to 20 percent is forecast. (The referendum has no minimum turnout.)

“It’s one thing to be happy about Kais Saied’s seizure of power,” said Mohamed-Dhia Hammami, a Tunisian expert at Syracuse University in the US, on the phone. “But that is a fait accompli. It is quite another to actively participate. The disadvantage of Saied is that he does not have a political party that can mobilize the people.”

But the opposition to Saied also generates little enthusiasm, says Hammami. “It is led by political parties that are terribly unpopular at the moment. Even Ennahdha no longer manages to mobilize his supporters as he used to.”

Jaouar Ben Mbarek knows that the political parties have a lot to make up for in the eyes of the Tunisians. He is spokesperson for Citoyens contre le coup (citizens against the coup) and a leader of the National Salvation Front, a coalition of anti-Saied parties, which also includes Islamist Ennahdha.

“I understand why so many people were happy with Saied’s seizure of power last year,” he says at a restaurant on the edge of Lake Tunis. “Politics has failed in the ten years since the revolution. But a dictatorship under Saied is not the solution; he’s only going to make the problems worse.”

Ben Mbarek knows Kais Saied well: they are both constitutional specialists. “It was a friend since our college years, and we worked together in 2011 on the new constitution post-revolution. We were both convinced at the time that that constitution had to be established democratically, rather than decided by experts.”

Ben Mbarek distanced himself from Saied around 2012. “I saw that he was becoming a dangerous populist. He said back then that the LGBT movement was a Western conspiracy, that those people were paid to be gay.”

The constitution on which Tunisians will have to vote on Monday, July 25, is miles from that of 2014. After the failure of the plebiscite, Saied appointed a committee of experts to rewrite the constitution. But when the result was published on June 30, the commission’s chairman, Sadoc Belaid, immediately distanced himself from it. Kais Saied had rewritten the constitution at the last minute. The result, Belaid said, was “dangerous and opens the door to “an endless dictatorship for the current president.”

“The new constitution doesn’t literally say that Tunisia is going to be a dictatorship, but it certainly makes that possible should anyone want to make it happen,” Zaid Al-Ali, an Iraqi constitutional specialist who has lived in Egypt and is now home to Tunis, told the newspaper. phone.

“When Bourguiba and Ben Ali came to power, they didn’t say they would last forever. But that’s what happened. Under the new constitution, Saied can, in principle, serve for a maximum of two five-year terms. But he can extend it again and again, simply by invoking an imminent danger to the country.”

Kais Saied himself, meanwhile, remains an enigma. He has very little charisma for a populist; the Tunisians call him robocop. Poorer Tunisians in particular have difficulty understanding his literary Arabic. He is very much to himself, and hardly tolerates counselors around him. That allows the Tunisians to project their worst fears onto him.

“Why doesn’t he explain what his intention is?” asks Salma Zenaidi, 40. “That suggests there is a plan being implemented. As a Tunisian woman, that scares me.”

Zenaidi sat in the Constituent Assembly in 2011 and 2012; her husband Mondher Belhaj Ali, 60, was an MP from 2014 to 2019. Belhaj Ali, lawyer and constitutional specialist, has known Saied since college, and he is not at ease.

“I was also happy on July 25,” says Belhaj Ali at an Italian restaurant in the suburb of La Marsa. “We were finally rid of the Islamists of Ennahdha. But the next day the hangover followed.” Belhaj Ali fears Saied is more conservative than Ennahdha. “What if he doesn’t want to get rid of the Islamists at all, but he just wants to be their new leader? I’m afraid he sees himself as the new caliph.”

The couple also fears Saied’s populism. “Recently he talked about the water shortage,” Zenaidi says. “He asked why there is no tap water in some regions while others buy bottled mineral water.” “He pits the poor and the rich against each other,” Belhaj Ali agrees. “For the first time, I’m afraid that blood might spill.”

Many Tunisians are now voting with their feet: legal and illegal emigration is reaching new heights. “And they’re no longer poor guys: everyone wants to leave,” Zenaidi says. She tells how friends recently received a phone call from the police: their son had been arrested in a boat bound for Lampedusa. “He had failed his final exams, and had used the re-enrolment money to immigrate illegally. And his father is the director of a bank branch!”

Kais Saied sees a conspiracy in illegal emigration: according to him, young people are paid to emigrate in order to damage Tunisia’s image and its relations with the EU countries.

fears and dreams

Three young people who last week participated in a writer’s workshop in culture café El Garage in the center of Tunis (‘Shut up and write, Tunis‘) share their fears and dreams. Wiem Akkami, 34: “In the years following the 2011 revolution, I ran a blog called powerofchanging: the power of change. But I stopped doing that. On July 25, 2021, I was excited about Kais Saied’s seizure of power. But a year later, nothing has changed: life has only become more expensive, and he has done nothing against bureaucracy and corruption. “I am against the new constitution because it curtails freedom and could mean a return to a police state. I am also afraid that Saied will actually make Tunisia more Islamic: it is worrying that Tunisia is no longer called a civil state in the new constitution. But I’m not going to vote on Monday. The general mood is: we don’t care anymore. All we think about is survival, and everyone I know wants to get out of Tunisia. I will do that as soon as I see the opportunity.” Hassan Saadi, 27: “On January 11, 2011, I was shot by the police. I ended up in the hospital but on January 14th [dag van het vertrek van dictator Ben Ali] I was already arguing again. I come from a family loyal to Ennahdha, the Islamic party, but I have never been a member myself. I understand that people were happy with Saied’s seizure of power last year. They expected more from the 2011 revolution. But democracy is messy; many people prefer to walk behind a leader so that they don’t have to think for themselves. I had already emigrated to Canada but returned because my father was ill. Now I want to leave again as soon as possible: I don’t see any opportunities in Tunisia.” Sahar Ben Hazem, 34: “I started this culture café a month ago with my father. I try to stay positive but it is difficult: Tunisia is really going downhill. I don’t want to leave here but if I see an opportunity to emigrate I will take it. I have mixed feelings about the seizure of power by Kais Saied. Tunisia needed shock therapy: everything was stuck. But not this way. Because of my legal background [Ben Hazem werkt voor een ngo die zich bezighoudt met foltering in buurland Libië] I was immediately suspicious. A year later, the people are disappointed: they do not see the change that Saied has promised. Saied asks us to vote yes or no on his constitution now. But there is no discussion about what he is proposing. He doesn’t even bother to explain what his vision is. As a result, everyone can project onto the constitution whatever he or she wants.”