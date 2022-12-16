Ahmed Atef (Tunis, Cairo)

Today, Saturday, polling stations open their doors to receive Tunisians who will elect a new parliament, the fourth since the fall of the late President Zine El Abidine Ben Ali’s regime in 2011, in legislative elections that the Brotherhood’s “Ennahda” movement sought to thwart by spreading rumors and intimidating Tunisians about the conditions the country is going through. In these elections, 1055 candidates will compete in 151 constituencies to win 161 seats in parliament, according to a new electoral law based on individual candidacies, unlike the previous electoral stations that relied on candidacies on lists.

The legislative elections are considered the last step to establish President Kais Saied’s project to build a “new republic”, after suspending the parliament and then dissolving it, dissolving the government and holding a referendum on the new constitution on July 25.

The figures of the Independent High Authority for Elections showed that the number of candidates for the 2022 elections is less than the number of lists that ran for the “Parliament of the Representatives” elections in 2019, and at that time it reached 1,572 lists out of 15,738 candidates, while only 1,055 people ran, “less than a tenth” for the next parliament.

Experts and analysts emphasized that the talk of the head of the High Authority for Elections in Tunisia about the existence of great attempts to distort the legislative elections indicates the involvement of “Ennahda” and political fronts close to it, in a scheme to embarrass President Kais Saied, exploit the difficult economic conditions in the country and export “sarcastic slogans” to diminish The importance of elections and the push to boycott them.

In their interview with Al-Ittihad, the experts expressed their doubts about the existence of a party that pushed a significant number of those who were not fit into the electoral scene, and secured for them the legally stipulated recommendations, with the aim of mocking the electoral process with intent, noting the presence of a large number of serious candidates in all constituencies.

Tunisian political analyst Nizar al-Jilidi said that the boycott calls by some political parties, especially Ennahda, and their attempt to distort and diminish the electoral process, are trying to obstruct the scene and the Brotherhood stands behind it, noting that the movement wants “countries without names.”

Al-Jalidi added in statements to Al-Ittihad that there are attempts to prevent corruption, bribery and political deceit, but the matter will depend on the internal and international situation in those elections, especially with the confusion and polarization of the Tunisian voter who is confused about the political process in light of the great economic crisis the country is going through.

According to officials of the High Elections Authority, the circulation of fabricated photos and videos has been monitored on social media platforms, which have nothing to do with reality or the candidates, and their aim is to prevent the Tunisian voter from going to exercise his constitutional right and duty, and they described these actions as immoral.

These videos were ridiculed and ridiculed by the pioneers of social networking sites, as they carried funny and unrealistic slogans.

In turn, Tunisian political analyst Munther Thabet considered that the confrontation between the “July 25” camp and the “Brotherhood” is expanding day after day on more than one track, foremost of which is the social track through radical positions against the privatization of some public bodies to confront President Qais Saeed.

In statements to Al-Ittihad, Thabet indicated that the economic crisis and the social repercussions on its background will have a weight and impact on the course of the elections, and this effect will be noticed in the level of turnout, which will not be high, but it will also not be less than 30% because establishing a legislative authority is important. It can very well balance the executive branch.