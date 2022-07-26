President Kais Saied dissolved parliament last year, saying the country needed a rescue after years of paralysis, and rewrote the constitution last month.

A poll of participants in the referendum conducted by Sigma Konsai showed that 92.3 percent of a quarter of eligible voters who participated in the referendum support Tunisia’s new constitution, while the High Elections Authority estimated the initial participation rate at 27.5 percent.

Celebrations in the capital

Shortly after the poll was published, hundreds of Said’s supporters flocked to Habib Bourguiba Street in the center of the capital to celebrate.

The Sky News Arabia camera toured Habib Bourguiba Street in the capital, where many Tunisians celebrated, stressing that “the will of the people will prevail,” as a number of them put it.

A woman who spoke to Sky News Arabia said: “We have been tired for 10 years and we are suffering.. God willing, he will succeed.. Qais. We are all with you.”

Another man added: “Qais Saeed, we are with you forward. They tried to tarnish your reputation, but we know that you are clean.”

A young woman in the capital said: “We are very happy because the referendum succeeded and, God willing, it will be a new era and we will come out of what we were in and achieve the goals of the revolution, which are work, freedom, dignity and patriotism.”

Noura Ben Ayyad, 46, who was with her son and carried the Tunisian flag, said: “We went out to celebrate. We are not afraid of anything. Only the corrupt and officials who plundered the state will be afraid.”

Another man said, “Now that we have given him a new political mandate to tackle the political crises, we ask Saeed to take care of our economic situation, prices and adequate food provision.”

At the polling station on Marseille Street in central Tunis, Elias Megahed was standing at the front of the queue, saying that Said was the only hope.

He added, “I am here at an early hour to vote yes and save Tunisia from years of failure and corruption.”