Ahmed Murad (Tunisia, Cairo)

Yesterday, Tunisians began the voting process to choose representatives in local councils, in the second elections the country has witnessed since the announcement of a new constitution in 2022.

After casting his vote, Tunisian President Kais Saied affirmed his insistence on completing the cleansing of the country from those who tampered with its capabilities and leading the country towards the new republic and making history, betting on the people’s awareness.

Saeed said, “The Tunisian people are aware of all the challenges facing the country, and we can only lift the challenges together within the framework of purifying the country so that prosperity can spread to everyone. We are in a race against time to create a new history for Tunisia.”

He stressed that “Tunisia is a unified state and will remain united, and the Tunisian people will make the major choices in the country as an expression of their will,” continuing, “We will continue to build all state institutions and cleanse the state of those who tampered with it.”

He stressed that the process of July 25, 2021 is continuing, and after the establishment of the Supreme Council of Regions and Regions and the completion of what was stated in the 2022 Constitution, the Supreme Council for Education will be established and the Constitutional Court will be formed.

More than 7,000 candidates are participating in these elections, while the number of voters in the electoral register has reached 9,80,987 voters, of whom 51.1% are female and 48.9% are male, according to data from the Election Commission.

The Tunisian political activist, Suhaib Al-Mazriqi, explained that the completion of the legislative system with the formation of the second chamber of Parliament (the National Council of Regions and Regions) would enhance the process of political reform and development in Tunisia, pointing out that the second chamber of Parliament undertakes many development tasks, which is considered a pillar. Essential for the stability of the political, economic and social conditions in the country.

According to Chapter 84 of the Tunisian Constitution, “projects related to the state budget and regional, regional and national development plans are obligatorily presented to the National Council of regions and regions to ensure balance between regions and regions.”

The Council also exercises oversight and accountability powers in various matters related to the implementation of the budget and development plans, and approves the Finance Law and development plans by a majority of members.

The Tunisian political activist stated in a statement to Al-Ittihad that Tunisia has made significant strides in implementing the reform program adopted by President Kais Saied, which means a “public burial” of the Brotherhood represented by the Ennahda movement.

Al-Mazriqi said: “The completion of the legislative system is an important step on the path to reform and development. “Given the important role played by the National Council of Regions and Regions in finding development solutions to the crises facing the various Tunisian regions, especially with regard to infrastructure facilities, economic resources, health care, social solidarity, and resistance to crime and deviance.”

He stressed the importance of the positive repercussions of the completion of the legislative system on the economic and development aspects, including the creation of a new climate that helps attract investments and develop the Tunisian economy, taking into account the current global developments, in addition to the trend towards strengthening the agricultural sector to avoid the food crisis that the country is suffering from, and to maintain food security. As a fundamental pillar of Tunisian national security.

The National Council of Regions and Regions consists of representatives elected from the regions and regions. The members of each regional council elect 3 members, from among whom are to represent their region in the Council. The elected members of the regional councils in each region elect one representative, from among whom represents the region within the Council.

Regional councils are formed after the formation of local councils in the country's 24 governorates through a lottery mechanism supervised by the Independent High Electoral Commission.

In turn, Tunisian political analyst, Basil Al-Tarjman, explained in a statement

The Union said that the completion of the legislative system establishes the foundations of the democratic experience in Tunisia, and contributes to building a real political system that can meet the various requirements of citizens, and find realistic solutions to crises and living problems, in addition to avoiding the mistakes of the past, the repercussions of which the country is still suffering until now.