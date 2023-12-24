Today, Sunday, Tunisia will witness local elections aimed at choosing members of the National Council of Regions and Provinces, the second chamber of Parliament.

The Assembly of People's Representatives assumed its duties in the spring of 2023 following parliamentary elections.

The second council members are scheduled to be inaugurated in June 2024.

This council will have to decide on Tunisia's budget and regional development projects.

Today, Sunday, about nine million Tunisians were called to elect more than two thousand candidates out of about seven thousand running in the local council elections, according to the Independent High Authority for Elections.

Ultimately, the National Council of Regions and Provinces will consist of 77 members.

Polling stations opened at eight o'clock local time.

The Independent High Electoral Commission will announce the preliminary results of the first round on December 27, noting that the second round will take place in February 2024.