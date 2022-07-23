Shaaban Bilal (Tunisia, Cairo)

Tunisians are preparing to go tomorrow, Monday, to participate in the referendum on a new constitution proposed by President Kais Saied to replace the 2014 constitution, amid great popular support. Yesterday, the constitutional referendum process started in 47 countries. The Independent High Authority for Elections announced yesterday that voting on the constitution abroad will extend over a period of 3 days, and that all polling stations opened on time.

Voting for the Tunisian constitution is being held abroad in 47 countries, and the electoral commission confirmed that, since the beginning of the week, all electoral equipment has been delivered.

These countries include 378 polling stations and 298 polling centers, which will have about 1,600 electoral staff.

Political experts and analysts confirmed the existence of great popular support for President Kais Saied to achieve the path after July 25, 2021, stressing that the biggest challenge is not to support President Kais Saied’s road map around which the Tunisian street gathers, but the challenge is to participate in the referendum.

The number of people registered for the referendum is 9,296,064, according to the statistics of the Electoral Commission.

Tunisian political analyst Munther Thabet considered that the majority of the Tunisian street is guaranteed in favor of the new draft constitution, adding that the street is victorious for President Qais Saeed, despite the Brotherhood’s attempts, represented by the Ennahda movement, to disrupt the referendum and the road map for the Third Republic.

However, Thabet raised a question about the activity of the majority in participating in the referendum on the constitution, pointing to the inability to predict the actual rate of participation despite the fact that the majority is guaranteed, adding that the role of parties is marginal compared to popular support.

In turn, Tunisian political analyst Al-Hadi Hamdoun indicated that there was a great response from Tunisians to the referendum on the constitution and expressed their intention to vote “yes”, indicating that this response includes all segments and all ages.

He explained to Al-Ittihad that those coming to the referendum will be divided into two parts. The first will vote in conviction of what is stated in the draft constitution, and the other will vote for the author of the draft constitution because of the confidence and popular popularity he enjoys.

He added: “The popular campaigns, which are mostly carried out by young people, confirm that Qais Saied’s electoral balance is among the youth, which is the most numerous segment in Tunisia and constitutes about 70% of the population,” noting that popular campaigns continue with simple self-possession and without any external funding.

Hamdoun pointed out that there were attempts to disrupt the referendum, the latest of which was about 1,700 attempts to penetrate the election authority’s website, which caused a large number of polling places to be changed, which forced the authority to open the door to verify registration during the referendum campaigns.

The Tunisian political analyst expected that the referendum on the constitution would succeed, but the work of the campaigners aims to raise the turnout rate in the face of what Tunisia has witnessed for years of reluctance from politics, including the exercise of electoral duty, explaining that the reasons for this are due to the lack of confidence in politicians and parties, which is what It did not happen with Qais Saeed, who does not have a party and changed the concepts and rules of the political game in Tunisia.

In this context, Tunisian political analyst Nizar Al-Jledi considered that the referendum is a democratic act, and it is the finest and most feasible type of direct democracy practice, as previous experiences have shown. 2014, which was written on the size of a group, parties and lobbies.

Al-Jalidi explained that the referendum on the constitution is a support for President Qais Saeed to build a state with a strong parliament and a government that has the legitimacy of implementation.