Tunisia (Union)

Yesterday, the Tunisian Ministry of Interior announced the arrest of a terrorist who had been on the run from a 48-year prison sentence that was issued against him.

The ministry stated that the takfiri element was arrested in the “Khaled Ibn Al-Walid” neighborhood of the state of “Manouba” west of the capital, by a patrol of the “Prevention of Terrorism” division of the National Guard, on Monday night, Tuesday. Various security units and judicial structures were searching for the takfiri element in order to belong to a terrorist organization, and he was sentenced to 48 years in prison, according to a statement by the ministry.

The margin of movement of terrorist groups in Tunisia has significantly decreased after a period of prosperity for their activities following the state of lawlessness in the events of 2011, during which several attacks were carried out that caused the death of dozens of security and military personnel in the mountains and highlands.

The army and security forces succeeded in eliminating many elements in specific operations.