Tunisia (agencies)

Tunisian security units were able to arrest three terrorist elements, and judicial sentences were issued against them to prison terms ranging between 5 and 7 years.

The General Administration of the Tunisian Guard explained in a statement that the operation to arrest the terrorist elements took place in coordination between the security units in the governorates of Beja, Tunis, and Siliana, and that legal measures were taken in their regard. In this context, Tunisia extended the long-standing state of emergency for a period of time. One month until January 30, 2024, according to the official news agency in Tunisia yesterday.