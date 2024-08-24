Tunisia (Union)

Tunisian President Kais Saied warned against attempts to inflame the situation in all regions of the country before the presidential elections scheduled for October 6, considering them desperate attempts that must be thwarted. This came during a meeting between President Saied and Interior Minister Khaled Nouri yesterday at Carthage Palace, according to a statement from the presidency.

The statement said, “During the meeting, Saeed reviewed the general security situation in the country, noting the efforts made by the security forces alongside the armed forces to maintain national security.”

Saeed called for more vigilance and preparedness for all attempts to inflame the situation in all public areas, considering them desperate attempts that require historical responsibility to thwart them in accordance with what the law requires, without further details.