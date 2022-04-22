Tunisia (agencies)

Yesterday, Tunisian President Kais Saied issued a decree to replace the members of the Independent High Authority for Elections with seven new members, in the latest move, after the dissolution of Parliament last month. The new body, according to the decree, will consist of seven members, including three from the previous electoral commissions chosen by the president himself, three judges proposed by the judicial, administrative and financial judiciary councils, in addition to a technology engineer proposed by the National Center for Information Technologies.