Tunisian President Kais Saied announced on Friday his intention to run for a new presidential term in the elections scheduled for October 6.

“I officially announce my candidacy for the presidential elections on October 6 to continue the struggle in the national liberation battle,” Saied said in a video clip on the Tunisian presidency’s Facebook page.

Speaking from the Tataouine region in southern Tunisia, Saied said he was fulfilling a “sacred national duty” where “there is no room for hesitation.”

He added, “I call on everyone who will be endorsing me to beware of all forms of infiltration and deception (…) and not to accept a single penny from any party. And whoever accepts even a single penny, I am innocent of him,” stressing the reliance “on our own capabilities alone.”

Saied, a constitutional expert, was elected president of Tunisia in 2019.