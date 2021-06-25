When receiving the Secretary-General of the People’s Movement, Zuhair Al-Maghzawi, Qais Saeed added that “all national forces must unite in the face of these dangers.”

The Tunisian president stated that with him, the matter “is not related to mediations, mediators, or middle solutions that satisfy this and satisfy that, but rather with principles, principles and values,” stressing that “it is outside the fabricated political calculations, and is consistent on the principles from which it was launched.”

In the meeting, reference was made to the health situation in Tunisia in light of the worsening degree of infection with the emerging coronavirus.

Tunisia has been experiencing a political stalemate that has been going on for months, as a result of a dispute between President Said and Prime Minister Hisham Al-Mashishi, who is backed by Parliament Speaker Rashid Ghannouchi, head of the Ennahda Party, due to the dispute over powers and political alliances.

Earlier this June, Saeed had stressed his rejection of dialogue with those he described as “plunderers of the people’s capabilities”, stressing the existence of “parties that want to destroy the state and strike its institutions from within”, with the continuation of the severe political crisis in the country.

Said said in a press conference, that “some parties are only interested in power, money, lies and slander.”

He added that “there are those who want to destroy the state and strike its institutions from within,” noting that he was ready for dialogue, but “not with those who looted the people’s resources,” as he put it.