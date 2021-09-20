Tunisian President: I will change the electoral law

Tuesday, September 21 01:09

Kais Saied, Tunisian President

Tunisian President Kais Saied said, on Monday, that he will present a new election law and that he has established transitional laws, while exceptional measures will remain in place.

Saeed added, “Transitional provisions have been established, a prime minister will be appointed, and transitional provisions will respond to your will… A new draft electoral law will be drawn up.”

He went on to say, “What I say today is at the heart of the constitution, and they cannot say that it is a coup, and how can it be a coup in the constitution and the text of the constitution.”

Source: Reuters