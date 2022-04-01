On Wednesday, Said issued a decree dissolving the Tunisian parliament, which has been suspended since last year.

He urged the Free Constitutional Party, an opposition party that polls indicate would be the largest in parliament if elections were held, Saeed to call for early elections following the dissolution of parliament.

Abir Moussa, the party’s chairwoman, said Saeed had no choice under the constitution and that he had to call elections within three months.

On Thursday, Saeed said, “Yesterday they were talking about three months for elections in accordance with Article 89 (of the constitution). I don’t know where they came from this fatwa.”

He had previously said he would form a committee to rewrite the constitution to be put to a referendum in July and then hold parliamentary elections in December.