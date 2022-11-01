Today, Tuesday, Tunisian President Kais Saied arrived in Algeria to attend the 31st Arab Summit, which begins hours later at the Conference Palace in the Algerian capital and will last for two days.

Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune received his Tunisian counterpart at Algiers International Airport.

Earlier today, Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, current head of the Non-Aligned Movement, and Somalia’s President Hassan Sheikh Mahmoud arrived to participate in the Arab Summit.